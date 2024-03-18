Category:
Pokemon GO Player Contemplates Ending Relationship Over Weather Week Castform Challenge

Zackerie Fairfax
Published: Mar 18, 2024 02:04 pm
The 2024 Weather Week Collection Challenge featuring the loveable Castform has left many Pokemon GO players in shambles, and one couple is on the brink of a breakup due to Castform’s elusive Snowy form.

Snowy Castform Leaves Pokemon GO Player Heartbroken

If you’ve browsed Reddit or X (Twitter) this past week, you know that Pokemon GO players are frustrated with the Weather Week Collection Challenge. Like years prior, Castform takes center stage, and players are tasked with catching all four forms of the Weather Pokemon to earn some stardust and an Incense.

The problem is that Castform’s forms depend on real-world weather conditions to spawn. While some players are lucky to live in a region where all weather conditions are met within a seven-day period, others have grown disgruntled with their stagnant weather patterns. If there’s no snow, rain, or sunshine, players won’t be able to complete the challenge.

Should I end things with my boyfriend over a pokémon?
byu/biggiebag inpokemongo

This is especially true for Reddit user biggiebag, who asked the r/pokemongo community whether they should end things with their significant other over Snowy Castform. They began their post by explaining how they are charitable with their boyfriend and often help him catch rare Pokemon in Pokemon GO by logging into his account. Biggie only hoped he would return the favor.

However, when the unnamed boyfriend happened upon a Snowy Castform (the form that many players are struggling the most to encounter), he did not catch one for Biggie.

“I haven’t felt this kind of betrayal in years…” Biggiebag wrote. “he knew I needed it too, and what did he do? Nothing. Zilch. Nada. Nil. He has forsaken me and the sanctity of our relationship.”

Despite the post being in jest, players in the comments advocated for the end of their relationship. “Dump him.” “Lose the deadweight.” “Send him to Professor Willow to be processed.”

In the end, Biggiebag heeded their advice. “Thanks guys for your input. I’m transferring him to Professor Willow’s glue factory for candy.”

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].