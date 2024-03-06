Pokemon GO Weather Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Bonuses

Another March 2024 event for Pokemon GO has been announced, and trainers will get to celebrate Weather Week with Castform. There’s also an additional weather-related spin on this event, with specific featured Pokemon showing up in wild encounters depending on the current weather. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we’ll break it down so you can plan your week and keep your eyes on the weather channel to snag that coveted Shiny.

Recommended Videos

When Is Pokemon GO Weather Week?

The Weather Week event in Pokemon GO will be Thursday, March 14 at 10 AM local time to Monday, March 18 at 8 PM local time. So,it’s actually a little bit less than a week, but still plenty of time for trainers to get out and enjoy the bonuses.

Pokemon GO Weather Week Featured Wild Encounter Pokemon

With the weather theme, some featured Pokemon appearances for Weather Week will vary depending on what Pokemon GO thinks about your area’s current weather. Here are the featured Pokemon that could appear, depending on your weekly forecast.

Weather Condition Wild Encounter Pokemon Sunny

Cacnea Rainy

Lotad Snow

Snover Partly Cloudy

Roggenrola Cloudy

Spritzee Windy

Swablu Fog

Gastly

There are also a handful of featured Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild regardless of the weather during the event. Those featured Pokemon, are:



Castform (Form Depends on Weather)

Paras

Drifloon

Helioptile

Amaura

Lickitung

Absolutely all of the featured Encounter Pokemon for this event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. So put on those Shiny hunting hats and cross your fingers for those ideal weather conditions to get the Shiny you’ve been searching for, trainers!

Pokemon GO Weather Week Featured Raid Pokemon

The Weather Week event in Pokemon GO will also have plenty of Raids, from One-Star all the way through Mega Raids. Here are the different Pokemon you’ll spot popping out of Raid eggs during the event.

One-Star Raids



Poliwhirl

Gastly

Hippopotas

Amaura

Three-Star Raids



Charizard

Lickitung

Drampa

Five-Star Raids



Regice

Mega Raids



Mega Tyranitar

Most of these Raid Pokemon can be Shiny, with the exception of Poliwhirl which cannot be Shiny as a Raid boss even though its Shiny form can otherwise be encountered in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Weather Week Field Research Encounters

Like most events, we’ll be getting some themed Field Research tasks for Weather Week, which will include encounters with certain Pokemon as part of their rewards. Here are all the Pokemon we’ll be able to catch via ticking off Field Research.



Paras

Castform (Normal)

Castform (Sunny)

Castform (Rainy)

Castform (Snowy)

Drifloon

Helioptile

Amaura

Pokemon GO Weather Week Event Bonuses

Throughout the Weather Week event in Pokemon GO, trainers will enjoy the following bonuses while playing the game:

Extra Stardust for catching Pokemon with a current Weather Boost

Double Stardust for catching Pokemon

Increased chance of encountering Shiny Castform

Pokemon GO Weather Week Collection Challenge & PokeStop Showcases

Fans of collection challenges in Pokemon GO, I’ve got good news – Weather Week will feature themed collection challenges, with Stardust and incense as the reward. We don’t yet know exactly what these challenges will entail, but I bet we’ll see some weather-related Pokemon involved.

If you’re trying to earn your way to an encounter with Pikachu, Ph.D., this event will be a great chance to stack up PokeStop Showcase wins, as many stops will host Showcases during the event, featuring event Pokemon.