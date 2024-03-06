Category:
Pokemon GO Weather Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Bonuses

Weather Week in Pokemon GO is coming, and bringing with it plenty of weather-themed Pokemon
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks
|
Published: Mar 6, 2024 03:19 pm
Image featuring four different forms of Castform from Pokemon GO
Image via Niantic

Another March 2024 event for Pokemon GO has been announced, and trainers will get to celebrate Weather Week with Castform. There’s also an additional weather-related spin on this event, with specific featured Pokemon showing up in wild encounters depending on the current weather. It can be a lot to keep track of, but we’ll break it down so you can plan your week and keep your eyes on the weather channel to snag that coveted Shiny.

Recommended Videos

Weather Week Details

When Is Pokemon GO Weather Week?

The Weather Week event in Pokemon GO will be Thursday, March 14 at 10 AM local time to Monday, March 18 at 8 PM local time. So,it’s actually a little bit less than a week, but still plenty of time for trainers to get out and enjoy the bonuses.

With the weather theme, some featured Pokemon appearances for Weather Week will vary depending on what Pokemon GO thinks about your area’s current weather. Here are the featured Pokemon that could appear, depending on your weekly forecast.

Weather ConditionWild Encounter Pokemon
SunnyImage of the Pokemon Cacnea
Cacnea
RainyImage of a Shiny Lotad from Pokemon
Lotad
Snowsnover
Snover
Partly CloudyImagae of Roggenrola from Pokemon
Roggenrola
CloudyImage of the Pokemon Spritzee
Spritzee
Windyswablu
Swablu
FogGastly Pokemon
Gastly

There are also a handful of featured Pokemon that will appear more frequently in the wild regardless of the weather during the event. Those featured Pokemon, are:

Image of Castform from Pokemon, in its Sunny Form
Castform (Form Depends on Weather)		Paras Pokemon
Paras
drifloon
Drifloon		helioptile
Helioptile
Amaura Pokemon
Amaura		Shiny Lickitung
Lickitung

Absolutely all of the featured Encounter Pokemon for this event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. So put on those Shiny hunting hats and cross your fingers for those ideal weather conditions to get the Shiny you’ve been searching for, trainers!

The Weather Week event in Pokemon GO will also have plenty of Raids, from One-Star all the way through Mega Raids. Here are the different Pokemon you’ll spot popping out of Raid eggs during the event.

One-Star Raids

Image of the Pokemon Poliwhirl
Poliwhirl		Gastly Pokemon
Gastly
hippopotas
Hippopotas		Amaura Pokemon
Amaura

Three-Star Raids

charizard
Charizard		lickitung
Lickitung		drampa
Drampa

Five-Star Raids

regice
Regice

Mega Raids

mega-tyranitar
Mega Tyranitar

Most of these Raid Pokemon can be Shiny, with the exception of Poliwhirl which cannot be Shiny as a Raid boss even though its Shiny form can otherwise be encountered in Pokemon GO.

Pokemon GO Weather Week Field Research Encounters

Like most events, we’ll be getting some themed Field Research tasks for Weather Week, which will include encounters with certain Pokemon as part of their rewards. Here are all the Pokemon we’ll be able to catch via ticking off Field Research.

Paras Pokemon
Paras		Image of the Pokemon Castform in its Normal Form
Castform (Normal)		Image of Castform from Pokemon, in its Sunny Form
Castform (Sunny)		Image of the Pokemon Castform in its Rainy Form
Castform (Rainy)
Image of Shiny Castform in its Snowy Form
Castform (Snowy)		drifloon
Drifloon		helioptile
Helioptile		Amaura Pokemon
Amaura

Pokemon GO Weather Week Event Bonuses

Throughout the Weather Week event in Pokemon GO, trainers will enjoy the following bonuses while playing the game:

  • Extra Stardust for catching Pokemon with a current Weather Boost
  • Double Stardust for catching Pokemon
  • Increased chance of encountering Shiny Castform

Pokemon GO Weather Week Collection Challenge & PokeStop Showcases

Fans of collection challenges in Pokemon GO, I’ve got good news – Weather Week will feature themed collection challenges, with Stardust and incense as the reward. We don’t yet know exactly what these challenges will entail, but I bet we’ll see some weather-related Pokemon involved.

If you’re trying to earn your way to an encounter with Pikachu, Ph.D., this event will be a great chance to stack up PokeStop Showcase wins, as many stops will host Showcases during the event, featuring event Pokemon.

Pokemon
pokemon GO
Author
Amanda Kay Oaks
Amanda Kay Oaks is a freelance writer with a passion for all things nerdy. She's got an affinity for Pokemon, RPGs, and The Sims that led her to writing about video games on the internet. Amanda has an MFA in Creative Nonfiction and resides in a cabin in the woods in rural Pennsylvania.