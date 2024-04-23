Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses

Along with the second round of updates for Rediscover GO, players in Pokemon GO are getting an event inviting them to Rediscover Kanto. This event will highlight the updated Biomes and encourage trainers to collect their nostalgic faves against updated backgrounds.
- When is the Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event?
- Featured Pokemon for the Rediscover Kanto Event
- All Rediscover Kanto Event Bonuses
- Featured Pokemon Attacks for the Rediscover Kanto Event
- Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Field Research & Special Research
When is the Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event?
The Rediscover Kanto event begins on Monday, April 22 and 10 AM PDT and will run through Thursday, May 9 at 8 PM.
This event aligns with the second round of updates for the Rediscover GO campaign, this time adding in new biomes.
Featured Pokemon for the Rediscover Kanto Event
This event is all about showing off the new biomes, so players will need to uncover the different in-game locales to encounter the following Rediscover Kanto Pokemon.
Forest Biome Featured Pokemon
Bulbasaur
Caterpie
Weedle
Oddish
Beach Biome Featured Pokemon
Squirtle
Psyduck
Seel
Magikarp
In an interesting twist that’s a little bit buried in the news, non-Kanto Pokemon Wiglett is also making its Pokemon GO debut at the new Beach Biome.
A specific date for its debut hasn’t been shared, but it is listed along with the other event details for the Rediscover Kanto portion of the update. It’s almost Diglett, I guess?
Mountain Biome Featured Pokemon
Sandshrew
Clefairy
Zubat
Diglett
City Biome Featured Pokemon
Caterpie
Pidgey
Machop
Gastly
Each region is listed with an “and more…” at the end, so there may be other Kanto Pokemon populating these biomes as players explore.
Niantic also notes that the city biome isn’t just for the NYCs of the world. Towns and other “populated areas” will apparently also count as the city biome.
All Rediscover Kanto Event Bonuses
Throughout the Rediscover Kanto event, players will enjoy the following bonuses:
- More XP for hitting a 7-day PokeStop spinning streak
- More XP for hitting a 7-day Pokemon catching streak
- Friendship levels will increase more quickly when engaging in opening gifts, trades, and battling together
- Increased odds of catching Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Charmander, and Shiny Squirtle
Featured Pokemon Attacks for the Rediscover Kanto Event
During the Rediscover Kanto event, players will be able to evolve Kanto starters to get final forms with special attacks, as follows:
- If you evolve an Ivysaur during the event, you’ll get a Venusaur with the Frenzy Plant Charged Attack.
- Evolving Charmeleon during the event will get you a Charmander that knows the Blast Burn Charged Attack.
- Squirtle fans can evolve their Wartortle and get a Blastoise that knows the Hydro Cannon Charged Attack.
Since the Kanto starters will be Shiny boosted during the event, it’s a great time to Shiny Hunt and try for a Shiny Charizard with a special charged attack.
Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Field Research & Special Research
During the Rediscover Kanto event, players can complete Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy for Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.
There’s also a Special Research story for the Rediscover Kanto event, which will give rewards like items, XP, Stardust, and even more Kanto-themed Pokemon encounters.