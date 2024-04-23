Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and All Event Bonuses

Along with the second round of updates for Rediscover GO, players in Pokemon GO are getting an event inviting them to Rediscover Kanto. This event will highlight the updated Biomes and encourage trainers to collect their nostalgic faves against updated backgrounds.

When is the Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Event?

The Rediscover Kanto event begins on Monday, April 22 and 10 AM PDT and will run through Thursday, May 9 at 8 PM.

This event aligns with the second round of updates for the Rediscover GO campaign, this time adding in new biomes.

Featured Pokemon for the Rediscover Kanto Event

This event is all about showing off the new biomes, so players will need to uncover the different in-game locales to encounter the following Rediscover Kanto Pokemon.

Forest Biome Featured Pokemon



Bulbasaur

Caterpie

Weedle

Oddish

Beach Biome Featured Pokemon



Squirtle

Psyduck

Seel

Magikarp

In an interesting twist that’s a little bit buried in the news, non-Kanto Pokemon Wiglett is also making its Pokemon GO debut at the new Beach Biome.

A specific date for its debut hasn’t been shared, but it is listed along with the other event details for the Rediscover Kanto portion of the update. It’s almost Diglett, I guess?

Mountain Biome Featured Pokemon



Sandshrew

Clefairy

Zubat

Diglett

City Biome Featured Pokemon



Caterpie

Pidgey

Machop

Gastly

Each region is listed with an “and more…” at the end, so there may be other Kanto Pokemon populating these biomes as players explore.

Niantic also notes that the city biome isn’t just for the NYCs of the world. Towns and other “populated areas” will apparently also count as the city biome.

All Rediscover Kanto Event Bonuses

Throughout the Rediscover Kanto event, players will enjoy the following bonuses:

More XP for hitting a 7-day PokeStop spinning streak

More XP for hitting a 7-day Pokemon catching streak

Friendship levels will increase more quickly when engaging in opening gifts, trades, and battling together

Increased odds of catching Shiny Bulbasaur, Shiny Charmander, and Shiny Squirtle

Featured Pokemon Attacks for the Rediscover Kanto Event

Image via Niantic

During the Rediscover Kanto event, players will be able to evolve Kanto starters to get final forms with special attacks, as follows:

If you evolve an Ivysaur during the event, you’ll get a Venusaur with the Frenzy Plant Charged Attack.

Evolving Charmeleon during the event will get you a Charmander that knows the Blast Burn Charged Attack.

Squirtle fans can evolve their Wartortle and get a Blastoise that knows the Hydro Cannon Charged Attack.

Since the Kanto starters will be Shiny boosted during the event, it’s a great time to Shiny Hunt and try for a Shiny Charizard with a special charged attack.

Pokemon GO Rediscover Kanto Field Research & Special Research

During the Rediscover Kanto event, players can complete Field Research tasks to earn Mega Energy for Charizard, Blastoise, and Venusaur.

There’s also a Special Research story for the Rediscover Kanto event, which will give rewards like items, XP, Stardust, and even more Kanto-themed Pokemon encounters.

