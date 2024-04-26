Pokemon GO Rivals Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Raid Schedule

Fighting Pokemon and other notorious enemies will take center stage during the upcoming Pokemon GO Rivals Week event. There are plenty of featured wild encounters and raids during Rivals Week, so let’s dig into the details.

Recommended Videos

When is Pokemon GO Rivals Week?

Rivals Week in Pokemon GO will occur from Saturday, May 4 at 10 AM local time to Thursday, May 9 at 8 PM local time.

Different wild encounters and raids will take place throughout the event, with some special Pokemon featured on specific dates.

All Wild Encounters During Pokemon GO Rivals Week

The following Pokemon will appear more often in the wild throughout the entire Rivals Week event:



Alolan Sandshrew

Mankey

Poliwag

Machop

Gligar

Ralts

Lickitung

Galarian Stunfisk

In addition to these wild encounters, the following Pokemon will be more likely to appear only on specific dates.

Dates Wild Pokemon Encounters May 4 to May 6

Zangoose



Seviper May 6 to May 8

Throh



Sawk May 8 to May 9

Heatmor





Durant

Every single one of the featured wild spawns for this event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. Get your Shiny hunting mode ready, trainers!

Pokemon GO Rivals Week Raid Schedule

Similar to the wild encounters, certain Pokemon will appear in raids throughout the event, while Three-Star raids will be date-specific.

One-Star Raids

The following Pokemon will feature in One-Star raids during the Rivals Week event:



Mankey

Teddiursa

Swinub

Jangmo-o

Three-Star Raids

Dates Three-Star Raid Pokemon May 4 to May 6

Zangoose



Seviper May 6 to May 8

Throh



Sawk May 8 to May 9

Heatmor





Durant

With the exception of the elusive Jangmo-o, all featured Raid Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

All Pokemon GO Rivals Week Event Bonuses

Throughout the event, players will enjoy the following bonuses:

10x XP from spinning Gym Photo Discs

Double candy from catching Pokemon

Increased Shiny odds for Shiny Zangoose, Shiny Seviper, Shiny Throh, Shiny Sawk, Shiny Heatmor, and Shiny Durant

Pokemon GO Rivals Week Field Research & Timed Research

Is it even a Pokemon GO event without Field Research? We’ll once again see event-themed Field Research available at PokeStops, leading to encounters with the following event Pokemon:



Alolan Sandshrew

Mankey

Poliwag

Gligar

Ralts



Galarian Stunfisk

In addition, players can complete event-themed Timed Research to earn rewards like XP, Rare Candy, and even more encounters with event Pokemon.

GO Battle Weekend During Rivals Week

Go Battle Weekend overlaps with Rivals Week in Pokemon GO by design, which means that from May 4 at 12 AM local time to May 5 at 11:59 PM local time, trainers can also enjoy the following GO Battle Week bonuses:

Quadruple Stardust from win rewards

Maximum daily sets increased to 20

Free battle-themed Timed Research leading to Hala-Style Sandal reward

Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more