Pokemon GO Rivals Week: Dates, Featured Pokemon, and Raid Schedule

Fighting Pokemon and other notorious enemies will take center stage during the upcoming Pokemon GO Rivals Week event. There are plenty of featured wild encounters and raids during Rivals Week, so let’s dig into the details.
When is Pokemon GO Rivals Week?
Rivals Week in Pokemon GO will occur from Saturday, May 4 at 10 AM local time to Thursday, May 9 at 8 PM local time.
Different wild encounters and raids will take place throughout the event, with some special Pokemon featured on specific dates.
All Wild Encounters During Pokemon GO Rivals Week
The following Pokemon will appear more often in the wild throughout the entire Rivals Week event:
Alolan Sandshrew
Mankey
Poliwag
Machop
Gligar
Ralts
Lickitung
Galarian Stunfisk
In addition to these wild encounters, the following Pokemon will be more likely to appear only on specific dates.
|Dates
|Wild Pokemon Encounters
|May 4 to May 6
Zangoose
Seviper
|May 6 to May 8
Throh
Sawk
|May 8 to May 9
Heatmor
Durant
Every single one of the featured wild spawns for this event can be Shiny in Pokemon GO. Get your Shiny hunting mode ready, trainers!
Pokemon GO Rivals Week Raid Schedule
Similar to the wild encounters, certain Pokemon will appear in raids throughout the event, while Three-Star raids will be date-specific.
One-Star Raids
The following Pokemon will feature in One-Star raids during the Rivals Week event:
Mankey
Teddiursa
Swinub
Jangmo-o
Three-Star Raids
|Dates
|Three-Star Raid Pokemon
|May 4 to May 6
Zangoose
Seviper
|May 6 to May 8
Throh
Sawk
|May 8 to May 9
Heatmor
Durant
With the exception of the elusive Jangmo-o, all featured Raid Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.
All Pokemon GO Rivals Week Event Bonuses
Throughout the event, players will enjoy the following bonuses:
- 10x XP from spinning Gym Photo Discs
- Double candy from catching Pokemon
- Increased Shiny odds for Shiny Zangoose, Shiny Seviper, Shiny Throh, Shiny Sawk, Shiny Heatmor, and Shiny Durant
Pokemon GO Rivals Week Field Research & Timed Research
Is it even a Pokemon GO event without Field Research? We’ll once again see event-themed Field Research available at PokeStops, leading to encounters with the following event Pokemon:
Alolan Sandshrew
Mankey
Poliwag
Gligar
Ralts
Galarian Stunfisk
In addition, players can complete event-themed Timed Research to earn rewards like XP, Rare Candy, and even more encounters with event Pokemon.
GO Battle Weekend During Rivals Week
Go Battle Weekend overlaps with Rivals Week in Pokemon GO by design, which means that from May 4 at 12 AM local time to May 5 at 11:59 PM local time, trainers can also enjoy the following GO Battle Week bonuses:
- Quadruple Stardust from win rewards
- Maximum daily sets increased to 20
- Free battle-themed Timed Research leading to Hala-Style Sandal reward
Pokemon GO is available now on mobile devices.