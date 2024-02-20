Pokemon GO Road To Sinnoh Raid Challenge and Paid Ticket Research Tasks & Rewards

Leading into the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event this weekend, players can participate in the Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge and Timed Research, which offer some incredible rewards and Legendary encounters.

The Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh event started on Monday, February 19 at 10 AM and will run until February 25 at 6 PM.

During this time, players will have the opportunity to participate in two paid Special Research questlines as well as a free Timed Research questline.

Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge – Tasks & Rewards

Below are the tasks and rewards for the free Raid Challenge Timed Research during the Road To Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO:

Tasks Rewards Win 2 Raids

Cresselia Encounter Win 4 Raids

Heatran Encounter Win 6 Raids

Giritina (Origin Forme) Encounter Win 8 Raids

Darkrai (Encounter)

Rewards: 5 Dialga Candy, 5 Palkia Candy, 5 Giratina Candy

Road To Sinnoh: Raids – Tasks & Rewards

For $4.99 USD, players can purchase the Road to Sinnoh: Raids paid research. Below are all of the research tasks and rewards:

Tasks Rewards Win 2 Raids 5 Cresselia Candy XL Win 4 Raids 5 Heatran Candy XL Win 6 Raids 5 Giratina Candy XL Win 8 Raids 5 Darkrai Candy XL

Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, Eevee Avatar Mask

Bonuses

Once the ticket is purchased, players can enjoy the following bonuses until February 25:

Additional 5,000 XP from Raids

One additional Candy awarded from catching Pokemon in Raids

Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day

Road To Sinnoh: Hatch- Tasks & Rewards

For $4.99 USD, players can purchase the Road to Sinnoh: Hatch paid research. Below are all of the research tasks and rewards:

Tasks Rewards Hatch an Egg

Chatot Encounter Hatch 2 Eggs

Pachirisu Encounter Hatch 3 Eggs

Carnivine Encounter Hatch 4 Eggs

Chatot Encounter Hatch 5 Eggs

Pachirisu Encounter Hatch 6 Eggs

Carnivine Encounter

Rewards: 4000 Stardust, a Super Incubator, Pikachu Avatar Mask

Bonuses

Once the ticket is purchased, players can enjoy the following bonuses until February 25:

2× Hatch XP

2× Hatch Candy

2× Hatch Stardust

Of course, all of these bonuses and quests will be active during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event this coming weekend, so you may want to pick up a ticket or two if you want to get the most out of the annual experience.