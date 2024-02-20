Pokemon GO Road To Sinnoh Raid Challenge and Paid Ticket Research Tasks & Rewards

Leading into the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event this weekend, players can participate in the Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge and Timed Research, which offer some incredible rewards and Legendary encounters.
Pokemon GO Road To Sinnoh Dates & Times
The Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh event started on Monday, February 19 at 10 AM and will run until February 25 at 6 PM.
During this time, players will have the opportunity to participate in two paid Special Research questlines as well as a free Timed Research questline.
Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge – Tasks & Rewards
Below are the tasks and rewards for the free Raid Challenge Timed Research during the Road To Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO:
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Win 2 Raids
Cresselia Encounter
|Win 4 Raids
Heatran Encounter
|Win 6 Raids
Giritina (Origin Forme) Encounter
|Win 8 Raids
Darkrai (Encounter)
Rewards: 5 Dialga Candy, 5 Palkia Candy, 5 Giratina Candy
Road To Sinnoh: Raids – Tasks & Rewards
For $4.99 USD, players can purchase the Road to Sinnoh: Raids paid research. Below are all of the research tasks and rewards:
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Win 2 Raids
|5 Cresselia Candy XL
|Win 4 Raids
|5 Heatran Candy XL
|Win 6 Raids
|5 Giratina Candy XL
|Win 8 Raids
|5 Darkrai Candy XL
Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, Eevee Avatar Mask
Bonuses
Once the ticket is purchased, players can enjoy the following bonuses until February 25:
- Additional 5,000 XP from Raids
- One additional Candy awarded from catching Pokemon in Raids
- Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day
Road To Sinnoh: Hatch- Tasks & Rewards
For $4.99 USD, players can purchase the Road to Sinnoh: Hatch paid research. Below are all of the research tasks and rewards:
|Tasks
|Rewards
|Hatch an Egg
Chatot Encounter
|Hatch 2 Eggs
Pachirisu Encounter
|Hatch 3 Eggs
Carnivine Encounter
|Hatch 4 Eggs
Chatot Encounter
|Hatch 5 Eggs
Pachirisu Encounter
|Hatch 6 Eggs
Carnivine Encounter
Rewards: 4000 Stardust, a Super Incubator, Pikachu Avatar Mask
Bonuses
Once the ticket is purchased, players can enjoy the following bonuses until February 25:
- 2× Hatch XP
- 2× Hatch Candy
- 2× Hatch Stardust
Of course, all of these bonuses and quests will be active during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event this coming weekend, so you may want to pick up a ticket or two if you want to get the most out of the annual experience.