Pokemon GO Road To Sinnoh Raid Challenge and Paid Ticket Research Tasks & Rewards

Leading into the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event this weekend, players can participate in the Road to Sinnoh Raid Challenge and Timed Research, which offer some incredible rewards and Legendary encounters.

Pokemon GO Road To Sinnoh Dates & Times

The Pokemon GO Road to Sinnoh event started on Monday, February 19 at 10 AM and will run until February 25 at 6 PM.

During this time, players will have the opportunity to participate in two paid Special Research questlines as well as a free Timed Research questline.

Road to Sinnoh: Raid Challenge – Tasks & Rewards

Below are the tasks and rewards for the free Raid Challenge Timed Research during the Road To Sinnoh event in Pokemon GO:

TasksRewards
Win 2 Raidscresselia
Cresselia Encounter
Win 4 Raidsheatran
Heatran Encounter
Win 6 Raidsorigin-giratina
Giritina (Origin Forme) Encounter
Win 8 Raidsdarkrai
Darkrai (Encounter)

Rewards: 5 Dialga Candy, 5 Palkia Candy, 5 Giratina Candy

Road To Sinnoh: Raids – Tasks & Rewards

For $4.99 USD, players can purchase the Road to Sinnoh: Raids paid research. Below are all of the research tasks and rewards:

TasksRewards
Win 2 Raids5 Cresselia Candy XL
Win 4 Raids5 Heatran Candy XL
Win 6 Raids5 Giratina Candy XL
Win 8 Raids5 Darkrai Candy XL

Rewards: 10 Dialga Candy, 10 Palkia Candy, Eevee Avatar Mask

Bonuses

Once the ticket is purchased, players can enjoy the following bonuses until February 25:

  • Additional 5,000 XP from Raids
  • One additional Candy awarded from catching Pokemon in Raids
  • Two additional Raid Passes from spinning Photo Discs at Gyms each day

Road To Sinnoh: Hatch- Tasks & Rewards

For $4.99 USD, players can purchase the Road to Sinnoh: Hatch paid research. Below are all of the research tasks and rewards:

TasksRewards
Hatch an Eggchatot
Chatot Encounter
Hatch 2 Eggspachirisu
Pachirisu Encounter
Hatch 3 Eggscarnivine
Carnivine Encounter
Hatch 4 Eggschatot
Chatot Encounter
Hatch 5 Eggspachirisu
Pachirisu Encounter
Hatch 6 Eggscarnivine
Carnivine Encounter

Rewards: 4000 Stardust, a Super Incubator, Pikachu Avatar Mask

Bonuses

Once the ticket is purchased, players can enjoy the following bonuses until February 25:

  • 2× Hatch XP
  • 2× Hatch Candy
  • 2× Hatch Stardust

Of course, all of these bonuses and quests will be active during the Pokemon GO Tour Sinnoh event this coming weekend, so you may want to pick up a ticket or two if you want to get the most out of the annual experience.

Zackerie Fairfax
Zackerie Fairfax is an Associate Editor at The Escapist. He's honed his skills as a Pokemon trainer from a young age, and fell in love with the quirky, imaginative side of gaming shortly after. Fairfax has had bylines in Screen Rant and Dexerto, as well as The LaRue County Herald News. He accepts any and all pitches at [email protected].
