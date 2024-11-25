What Does the Weird Flower Do in Stalker 2?

One of the big Anomalous Fields that you can visit in Stalker 2 is called the Poppy Field. Besides completing a side quest in there, you can also grab an Artifact called the Weird Flower. Here’s what you need to know about the Weird Flower in Stalker 2.

Where To Find Weird Flower in Stalker 2

Screenshot by The Escapist

You can find the Weird Flower Artifact on the northern side of the Poppy Field in Stalker 2. You will need to get past the L-shaped house in the middle. Note that you must bring a handful of Non-Stop Energy Drinks if you want to survive entering the field. Skif will get very drowsy, and you may even hear some hallucinations. Just keep walking until you see a small blue flower growing on the ground.

How To Use Weird Flower

Screenshot by The Escapist

Once you have obtained the Weird Flower, you must equip the Artifact by placing it in the empty slot above the Quick Access section. The number of Artifacts you can equip will depend on your gear but new players can only equip one.

The Weird Flower Artifact can grant you a temporary stealth buff. However, you can only get it after you go to sleep while wearing this item. So far, I’ve only found one bed that Skif can sleep in to pass the time. You will need to visit the Trader at the Lesser Zone, where you can find an empty bed in the side room. This will also skip the time ahead. So if you sleep in the morning, you may end up waking up at night.

I don’t believe that the Weird Flower is a particularly useful item. The problem is that there aren’t a lot of places where Skif can actually sleep, so the usefulness of this Artifact is also diminished. I also prefer to go guns blazing over stealth, and I ended up selling the object to a trader.

Stalker 2: Heart of Chornobyl is available now on Xbox and PC.

