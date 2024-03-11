Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event: Dates, Shiny Flabebe Debut, and All Featured Pokemon

Another March event for Pokemon GO has been announced, and this time around, we’ll encounter some Verdant Wonders. This event will feature Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon, as well as several other green and grass-type Pokemon. Like many Pokemon GO events lately, there is a free version and an optional paid ticket add-on.

When is the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event?

The Verdant Wonders event begins Thursday, March 21, at 10 AM local time and ends on Monday, March 25, at 8 PM local time.

While there is a paid ticket for the event that unlocks additional elements, there will be increased Pokemon encounters and debuts for all players during this time. This event is unusual in that it does not appear to have any in-game bonuses aside from increased encounter chances in the wild and through research. So, no reduced egg-hatching distance, bonus XP, or additional Stardust for this event, at least as far as we know right now.

Pokemon Debuts for the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event

During the Verdant Wonders event, we’ll get two new costumed Pokemon and one new Shiny Pokemon. They are:

Cottonee with a flower crown

Whimsicott with a flower crown (through evolution only)

Shiny Flabebe

Wild Encounter Pokemon for the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event

Trainers playing Pokemon GO during the Verdant Wonders event will encounter the following featured Pokemon in the wild more often.



Bulbasaur

Oddish

Tangela

Hoppip

Poochyena

Nuzleaf

Shroomish

Cottonee with flower crown

Red Flower Flabebe*

Blue Flower Flabebe*

Yellow Flower Flabebe*

Cutiefly

Most of these Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO, with the exception of Nuzleaf. Flabebe’s flower color continues to be region-specific, meaning you’ll only run across the Flabebe that appears in your region. The regions are:

Red Flower Flabebe: Europe, Middle East, and Africa

Europe, Middle East, and Africa Blue Flower Flabebe: Asia-Pacific region

Asia-Pacific region Yellow Flower Flabebe: The Americas

The Americas White & Orange Flower Flabebe: Any region

In addition to these highly boosted wild encounters, the Pokemon appearing slightly more often with the “some trainers might encounter” designation for the Verdant Wonders event are:



Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

Zorua

White Flower Flabebe

Orange Flower Flabebe

Field Research Encounters for the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event

Trainers will also receive special event-themed Field Research, which will lead to encounters with the following featured Pokemon:



Vulpix

Poliwag

Marill

Slugma

Cottonee with flower crown

Pansage

Pansear

Panpour

All of these Field Research encounter Pokemon can be Shiny in Pokemon GO.

Collection Challenges & PokeStop Showcases for the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event

The Verdant Wonders event will feature themed Collection Challenges, which lead to rewards like Stardust, XP, and an encounter with the new Cottonee wearing a flower crown.

PokeStop Showcases will also feature for this event so we can keep stacking up wins to get ourselves a Pikachu, Ph.D.-themed hat.

Paid Special Research Ticket for the Pokemon GO Verdant Wonders Event

Image via Niantic

Now that we’ve covered all of the free elements of the Verdant Wonders event, it’s time to talk about the paid ticket. As ever, Niantic is happy to give us more stuff in exchange for cold, hard cash. The paid ticket for the Verdant Wonders event costs $7.99 USD (or local equivalent). The paid tier has two main perks: the Rogue of the Jungle Special Research Story and some boosted incense encounters with certain Pokemon.

Rogue of the Jungle Special Research Story

The Rogue of the Jungle Special Research story leads to an encounter with Zarude, the Rogue Monkey Pokemon. The story is available during the Verdant Wonders event with your paid ticket, but once you unlock the Special Research, you can take it as long as you want to complete it.

In addition to the encounter with Zarude, the paid Special Research story will feature the following rewards:

Two Premium Battle Basses

Six Silver Pinap Berries

Five Rare Candies

One incense

Encounters with various grass- and dark-type Pokemon

Incense Encounters

Paid ticket holders will see more frequent encounters with the following Pokemon when using incense (excluding Daily Adventure Incense).