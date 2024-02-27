Pokemon Presents Basically Confirmed the Nintendo Switch 2’s Release Window

No one expected Pokemon Legends Z-A to be revealed at the end of the 2023 Pokemon Day Presents live stream, but with a new title on the horizon, the presentation all but confirmed the release window for the Nintendo Switch 2.

Pokemon Legends Z-A Could Be A Nintendo Switch 2 Title

#PokemonLegendsZA, an ambitious new entry to the Pokémon video game series, will launch on Nintendo Switch systems in 2025! pic.twitter.com/r2Rutaxg8V — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 27, 2024

Pokemon’s most recent titles – Legends Arceus and Scarlet & Violet – have left trainers desperate for better hardware. The content within the games may be top-notch, but their sluggish and jittery performance has marred the way players view Pokemon titles on the Nintendo Switch.

Luckily, players may get their wishes granted as the vague release date for Pokemon Legends Z-A basically confirms the release window rumors for the Nintendo Switch 2. The next entry in the Pokemon Legends series is set to release in 2025 “exclusively on the Nintendo Switch family of systems,” according to The Pokemon Company International.

The “Nintendo Switch family” could be referring to the Standard Switch, Switch Lite, and OLED systems, but recent reports seem to indicate that TPCI is referring to the fabled Nintendo Switch 2. According to a report from VGC, the Switch 2 is slated for a March 2025 launch. It was rumored to be released in late 2024, but the launch was delayed to avoid console shortages- an issue that plagued the release of the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

The report claims the device will be a hybrid portable/home console like the Switch and will have a larger screen than the 6.2-inch display. That said, there haven’t been any reports regarding the internal hardware. One can only hope the Switch 2 will be strong enough to run Pokemon’s ambitious titles better than the base Nintendo Switch.

That said, Nintendo has yet to make official announcements regarding their next console generation. All of the info at hand has come from third-party publications. But Pokemon Legends Z-A is the closest first-party announcement we’ve received to a Switch 2 release window confirmation.