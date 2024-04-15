Pokemon Sleep Fans Bid Farewell to Fourth Meal Thanks To Latest Update

If there’s a way to game the system, fans will find it. Pokemon Sleep is trying to reduce “inappropriate conduct” with its latest update. Players recently received a message warning that Select Button intends to crack down on players who attempt to falsify sleep sessions. The 1.5.0 Update also did away with a mealtime loophole that let early risers sneak in an extra meal to start the week.

Pokemon Sleep Players Will Miss Monday Morning Bonus Meal

Since its launch, Pokemon Sleep has received regular updates. Many of these are gameplay improvements, making most messages from the Select Button team welcome. However, a recent change has some players feeling a bit let down.

Reddit user /jwrhawkins shared their disappointment that the shift in meal times will do away with a secret Monday jumpstart.

No more bonus meals

byu/Jwrhawkins inPokemonSleep Because the week restarts at 4 AM on Monday, players could get their new week of research jump-started by feeding Snorlax a late-night dinner between 4 AM and 6 AM. However, it looks like Select Button might have considered this inappropriate conduct because they’re updating meal times to do away with the secret hack.

Now that dinner will end at 3:59 AM, players can no longer save dinner to kickstart their new Snorlax’s growth the following day. With that one-minute difference, it seems this change is an attempt to cut down on this behavior. But maybe it will also keep players in line with the app’s intended goal of better sleep.

After all, many users on Reddit note that they would wake up at 4 AM outside their normal schedules just to take advantage of the bonus meal. This hardly sounds like the solid sleep hygiene Pokemon Sleep wants to promote. Now, there’s no reason to wake up before 6 AM on Monday morning, at least not as far as the game’s concerned.

The update’s not all bad news, however. The change also brings new relaxing sound called “Campfire” which I can’t wait to try out. In addition, the development team is gearing up for the next Pokemon Sleep event.

Oh, and did we mention they made it even easier to brag about Shiny Pokemon? You can now switch your profile icon to the Shiny version of Pokemon, so long as you’ve befriended that Shiny in the game.

Although many players will miss the bonus meal tradition, this update is an overall exciting change to the game that just keeps getting better.

