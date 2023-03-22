After announcing the 30th anniversary special back in January, Netflix has revealed the official trailer for Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always, which reunites various cast members from the original series for one more adventure — except this trailer is a huge bummer, because it begins by seeming to have a robot Rita Repulsa immediately kill the Yellow Ranger.

The Yellow Ranger in this case is Trini Kwan, whose actress, Thuy Trang, tragically died in a car accident back in 2001, so it makes sense to write Trini out of Once & Always. And as previously reported, the series also adds actor Charlie Kersh as Minh, the daughter of Trini, who will almost certainly become a Ranger herself. It seems the entire plot structure of Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always revolves around remembering and honoring Thuy Trang, which is wonderful, but… did they have to kill off Trini? Heck, it’s surprising to even hear the word “kill” in a Power Rangers story. Oh well.

Beyond that, the Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always official trailer is about old Rangers coming together to stop Rita Repulsa in her new dumb-looking robot body from apparently traveling through time to kill the Rangers before they could become a threat to her. Then they go around fighting monsters and putties, with the most prominent location being the Angel Grove Youth Center. It all looks pretty low-budget as expected, but fans in their 30s aren’t expecting Shakespeare writing or Lucasfilm visuals out of this.

As a reminder, here is everyone confirmed to be returning for the series:

Walter Emanuel Jones as original Black Ranger Zack

David Yost as original Blue Ranger Billy

Catherine Sutherland as second Pink Ranger Kat

Steve Cardenas as second Red Ranger Rocky

Karan Ashley as second Yellow Ranger Aisha

Johnny Yong Bosch as second Black Ranger Adam

Barbara Goodson, the voice of Rita Repulsa

Richard Horvitz, the voice of Alpha 5 (Age seems to have altered his voice a bit though, don’t you think?)

Charlie Kersh joins the cast as Minh, the daughter of original Yellow Ranger Trini.

The 30th anniversary special Mighty Morphin Power Rangers: Once & Always premieres on Netflix on April 19, 2023. Hopefully it will take the time to explain where killer robot Rita came from and that this is some time-traveling alternate version of the character, because it would be a shame to retcon the happy ending she and Lord Zedd got in Power Rangers in Space.