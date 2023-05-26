‘Project Life Is RPG’ Wants to Turn Your Life into an RPG

At Marvelous Game Showcase 2023, Marvelous announced Project Life Is RPG, an extremely Japanese name that is simultaneously extremely descriptive. It is the start of a new IP inspired by influential Japanese RPGs, and the game aims to emphasize all the aspects of life that can feel like the components of an RPG. Marvelous elaborated, “With the goal of building an original title all RPG fans will love, the team is working to capture the ‘feeling of anticipation’ just before every great adventure.” On paper, that sounds pretty great.

Game director Ittetsu Suzuki introduced the game and the team’s ambitions, but he didn’t get specific about which classic RPGs have influenced this one. That’s presumably because you don’t want to celebrate other companies’ video games during your own conference, but we can safely assume there’s going to be some Final Fantasy and Dragon Quest in there. There was no gameplay to offer either, instead sharing some gorgeous concept art. The tropical and aquatic locales have some big Chrono Cross energy. In any case, it will be exciting to see a game “built around the theme of ‘Life’ and all the ways it resembles an RPG.”

We have cued up Marvelous Game Showcase 2023 to 12:06 below, where discussion of Project Life Is RPG begins.

For more promising games Marvelous revealed tonight, check out the announcement of Rune Factory 6 and spinoff game “Project Dragon,” which will bring the game East for the first time.