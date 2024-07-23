Dragon Age: The Veilguard’s Rook Actors Recreate an Iconic Spider-Man Meme

Ahead of San Diego Comic-Con, EA revealed the voice actors of Dragon Age: The Veilguard, which includes four options for protagonist Rook. The Rooks — Alex Jordan, Bryony Corrigan, Erika Ishii, and Jeff Berg — celebrated the announcement in a suitably nerdy way: recreating the pointing meme from the ‘60s Spider-Man cartoon.

Recommended Videos

Ishii shared the Rooks’ Spider-Man-inspired point-off on X in the wake of Monday’s news with the simple caption of “ROOKS”:

The Dragon Age team elaborated on the choice to have four voice actors for Rook in its blog post, stating: “Featuring the most comprehensive character creator in Dragon Age yet, your character, nicknamed Rook, debuts with four different voice-overs to make this story truly your own”. Ishii commented on the customizability of Rook in a personal video, adding that “as someone who identifies as genderfluid it means the world to me to have the option to play as a trans or nonbinary main character in a Dragon Age game”.

Folks may be familiar with Ishii’s voice as Apex Legend‘s Valkyrie or Destiny 2‘s Ana Bray, though many were first introduced to the actor through their tabletop performances on Dimension 20, Critical Role, The Adventure Zone‘s Dust Season 2, and Worlds Beyond Number. Meanwhile, Corrigan, has appeared in hit Prime Video series like Good Omens and My Lady Jane and voiced Blaze Savora, Errant Soul, Estra Stir, and Nine Fingers Keene in Baldur’s Gate 3. Pointing alongside Ishii and Corrigan is Jordan, fittingly the voice of Mr. Hands in Cyberpunk 2077: Phantom Liberty. The actor’s also known for various characters on Cartoon Network hit The Amazing World of Gumball, including Hot Dog Guy and Business Ogre. Rounding out Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s Rooks is Berg from titles such as Battlefield 1 and Persona 3 Reload.



Dragon Age: The Veilguard‘s Rooks are further by voice talent including Ali Hillis, Ike Amadi, Jee Young Han, Jessica Clark, Jin Maley, Nick Boraine, Zach Mendez, Gareth David-Lloyd, Brian Bloom, and Ishii’s Critical Role colleague Matthew Mercer. In addition to the massive cast announcement, fans are anticipating even more info about the new Dragon Age at this weekend’s San Diego Comic-Con. Members of the newly unveiled voice cast — including Clark, Boraine, Hillis, and Mendez — will discuss the upcoming game during Friday’s “Dragon Age – Meet The Heroic Companions of Thedas” panel as their four Rooks remain trapped in an endless cycle of Spider-Man-esque gesticulation.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy