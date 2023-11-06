PS4 & PS5 Losing Twitter Integration You Didn’t Know They Had

Social video game players on PlayStation 4 (PS4) and PlayStation 5 (PS5) are losing X (formerly known as Twitter integration soon (via Wario64 on X). Sony announced the change in a notification that was sent to PlayStation gamers recently.

The announcement post can be found in the PlayStation notification center with the title “IMPORTANT CHANGES TO PLAYSTATION COMMUNITIES ON YOUR PS4/PS5 CONSOLE.” It states that users will lose access to the Elon Musk-owned social media platform starting November 13, 2023. No reasoning for the decision was revealed. It’s worth mentioning that the website is still referred to as Twitter for PS4 and PS5 players, as Sony never made the change when it became X earlier this year.

“As of November 13, 2023, integration with X (formerly known as Twitter) will no longer function on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles,” the statement says. “This includes the ability to view any content published on X on PS5/PS4, and the ability to post and view content, trophies, and other gameplay related activities on X directly from PS5/PS4 (or link an X account to do so).”

PS5/PS4 will no longer have Twitter/X integration as of Nov 13th, 2023 pic.twitter.com/Rm0ENYgZmX — Wario64 (@Wario64) November 6, 2023

You may not have realized that PS4 and PS5 had X support, but Sony has prominently featured it as an option for players since the PS4 included a Share Button on its controller. With the PS5 DualSense controller also fit with a dedicated share button, Sony has allowed players to link their X, YouTube, Twitch, etc. accounts. The feature then lets social gamers stream, post video game clips, and upload screenshots on social media. Even if you weren’t aware of it, you’ve likely seen some of these posts on your timeline, with many of them featuring the hashtag #PS5Share.

More information on the removal of X/Twitter support for PS4 and PS5 can be found on Sony’s support website. Be sure to stay tuned for more updates.