PS5 Blocks Popular MW3 & Warzone Cheating Hardware

Using a Cronus Zen to give yourself an edge? Then your cheating days in Modern Warfare 3 (MW3) and Warzone could be over, thanks to a firmware update that puts an end to the device’s use on PS5.

As confirmed by Cronus, developers of the Cronus Zen, this cheat-enabling device will no longer work with the PlayStation 5 as of the console’s last firmware update. “As of Jan 24, the console is prompting everyone to update to Version: 24.01-08.60.00, and if you do, Zen will no longer connect to the PS5 without disconnecting”, Cronus reports.

You might be scratching your head, wondering what the heck a Cronus Zen is, but if you’re a Warzone or MW3 player, you could have played against someone using one, whether you knew it or not. The Cronus Zen, priced at $99.99/£89.99, sits between a controller and a console, sometimes piggybacking off an official controller, and enables players to pull off moves faster than any human ever could.

Think that sounds like cheating? You’re right because while it’s true that the Cronus Zen does let you use a PlayStation 5 joypad on an Xbox Series X|S and vice versa, that’s not the thrust of the device’s marketing and almost certainly not its chief use.

Instead, Cronus pushes the devices on features like “Beam,” which, in Call of Duty, is “a dynamic, fully automated Anti-Recoil system that transforms your in-game character into a laser-guided juggernaut.” There are also “Aim and Shot” mods for Warzone and many, many other gamepacks, which you can browse here.

In short, these packs can give you one hell of an edge, and while they could get you banned from MW3 or Warzone, they’re now blocked on the PS5. The firmware update, 24.01-08.60.00, isn’t yet compulsory, but it will likely be soon.

According to Cronus, they’re working on ways around this, but they don’t have a timeframe. “It could be 24hrs, 24 days, 24 months, we won’t know until we’ve dug into it.” It’s not great news for Cronus or users of these devices, especially if Microsoft follows suit and blocks them on the Xbox. And while this decision is no doubt Sony’s, it follows on the heels of Activision Blizzard’s move to block aim-assist abusers.

For now, if cheating has been putting you off MW3 or Warzone, now’s the time to jump back in and get your backside kicked fairly.