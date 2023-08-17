Quantum Error Brings More Cosmic Horror to PS5 in November

Horror games are enjoying quite the run lately. The latest hopeful to join the ranks of the recent Dead Space and Resident Evil 4 remakes is Quantum Error, a first- and third-person shooter that has today received a release date. To mark the announcement of a November 3 release exclusively on PlayStation 5, developer TeamKill Media has released a dizzying new story trailer that shows off a whole host of characters and some of the gameplay.

In Quantum Error, you take the role of Jacob Thomas, a firefighter dispatched to an offshore research facility that has been attacked. In typical horror fashion, Jacob’s mission to rescue civilians from the fire doesn’t go as planned, and he soon finds himself caught up in a nightmare situation. The trailer below gives a glimpse of zombie-esque enemies and demonic beings alike, all wrapped up in what looks like a very atmospheric setting, shot through with strong cosmic horror vibes. It’s also interesting that it shows off more than just the shooting, taking time to feature mechanics like carrying bodies and delivering CPR that emphasize Jacob’s character.

This isn’t the first we’ve heard of Quantum Error. It was, in fact, one of the very first PlayStation 5 exclusives unveiled back in early 2020. TeamKill Media is an outfit made up of four brothers, and this is their sophomore effort following on from the 2019 dark fantasy survival horror game, Kings of Lorn: The Fall of Ebris. We’ll continue to keep an eye on the game going forward, so make sure to check back for more information in the coming months.