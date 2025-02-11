Forgot password
Enter the email address you used when you joined and we'll send you instructions to reset your password.
If you used Apple or Google to create your account, this process will create a password for your existing account.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Reset password instructions sent. If you have an account with us, you will receive an email within a few minutes.
Something went wrong. Try again or contact support if the problem persists.
Rampant Reborn Official Image
Image via Alpha Engine 2
Category:
Video Games
Codes

RAMPANT REBORN Codes (February 2025)

Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
|

Published: Feb 11, 2025 10:15 am

Updated: February 11, 2025

Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want to showcase your mechanical skills in a competitive Roblox arena fighter, you’ve come to the right place. Going 0-11 in Tekken and Guilty Gear takes a toll on your mental health, which is why this is the perfect place to take out your frustration. You can even unlock new classes with Rampant Reborn codes.

These codes will give you enough Gems to unlock new classes to try out. Test them out and find your perfect playstyle. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Dress To Impress Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Rampant Reborn Codes List

Active Rampant Reborn Codes 

  • freegems: Use for x100 Gems (New)
  • v1: Use for Free Gems (works only for those who owned gamepasses in version one)
  • rampantreborn: Use for a Golden Crate

Expired Rampant Reborn Codes

  • There are currently no expired Rampant Reborn codes.

Related: RNG Battles Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Rampant Reborn

Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to redeem Rampant Reborn codes:

How to redeem RAMPANT REBORN codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Rampant Reborn on Roblox.
  2. Press the X button on the top right corner of the screen.
  3. Enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box.
  4. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Rampant Reborn Codes 

If you want the latest Rampant Reborn codes, we highly recommend bookmarking this article. We look for new codes every day, so you won’t have to.

If you want to look for codes on your own, you can check out the Alpha Engine Discord, Twitter/X (@AlphaEngineRBX), and YouTube (@alphachillua8228).

Why Are My Rampant Reborn Codes Not Working?

Be sure not to make typos when entering Rampant Reborn codes. They do contain numbers, which is why if you’re prone to making spelling errors, we suggest copying the codes directly from the article and pasting them into the game. Make sure to do this quickly, as we can not confirm how long the codes will stay active.

What Is Rampant Reborn?

Rampant Reborn is a competitive Roblox arena fighter where you are pitted against other players in a 3v3 fashion. Unlock classes and dominate the leaderboard with your mechanical skills and unique characters ranging from mele samurai to long-range demons.

You can claim a bunch of goodies from our lists of Dress Trading Codes and Tongue Battles Codes here on The Escapist.

Post Tag:
codes
Roblox
Roblox Codes
The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy
related content
related content
Related Content
Author
Image of Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbovic
Danilo Grbović is an esteemed code writer for GAMURS and a recognized authority in the gaming world. His status as a certified weeb is backed by extensive knowledge and expertise in anime, especially in sourcing codes for Anime Roblox Games with unmatched proficiency. Having honed his skills in gaming to the extent of metaphorically speedrunning Sonic 3 & Knuckles prenatally, he embodies gaming prowess. Known for his insightful commentary on Silent Hill 3 and Nier Replicant, his opinions are valued by gamers who appreciate depth and nuance.