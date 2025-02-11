RAMPANT REBORN Codes (February 2025)

Updated: February 11, 2025 Looked for new codes!

Recommended Videos

If you want to showcase your mechanical skills in a competitive Roblox arena fighter, you’ve come to the right place. Going 0-11 in Tekken and Guilty Gear takes a toll on your mental health, which is why this is the perfect place to take out your frustration. You can even unlock new classes with Rampant Reborn codes.

These codes will give you enough Gems to unlock new classes to try out. Test them out and find your perfect playstyle. If you want more Roblox titles with codes, check out our list of Dress To Impress Codes to get even more goodies and freebies.

All Rampant Reborn Codes List

Active Rampant Reborn Codes

freegems : Use for x100 Gems (New)

: Use for x100 Gems v1 : Use for Free Gems (works only for those who owned gamepasses in version one)

: Use for Free Gems rampantreborn: Use for a Golden Crate

Expired Rampant Reborn Codes

There are currently no expired Rampant Reborn codes.

Related: RNG Battles Codes

How to Redeem Codes in Rampant Reborn

Here is an easy step-by-step guide on how to redeem Rampant Reborn codes:

Image by The Escapist

Launch Rampant Reborn on Roblox. Press the X button on the top right corner of the screen. Enter the code in the Enter Code Here text box. Hit Redeem and receive your goodies.

How to Get More Rampant Reborn Codes

If you want the latest Rampant Reborn codes, we highly recommend bookmarking this article. We look for new codes every day, so you won’t have to.

If you want to look for codes on your own, you can check out the Alpha Engine Discord, Twitter/X (@AlphaEngineRBX), and YouTube (@alphachillua8228).

Why Are My Rampant Reborn Codes Not Working?

Be sure not to make typos when entering Rampant Reborn codes. They do contain numbers, which is why if you’re prone to making spelling errors, we suggest copying the codes directly from the article and pasting them into the game. Make sure to do this quickly, as we can not confirm how long the codes will stay active.

What Is Rampant Reborn?

Rampant Reborn is a competitive Roblox arena fighter where you are pitted against other players in a 3v3 fashion. Unlock classes and dominate the leaderboard with your mechanical skills and unique characters ranging from mele samurai to long-range demons.

You can claim a bunch of goodies from our lists of Dress Trading Codes and Tongue Battles Codes here on The Escapist.

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy