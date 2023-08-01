Ratatan Smashes Kickstarter Goal in Less Than an Hour

Mere days ago, a trailer was revealed for Ratatan, a spiritual successor to Japan Studio’s Patapon. The game looks positively gorgeous and seems to have the same quirky charm as the PSP titles it is honoring. Developer Ratata Arts launched a Kickstarter campaign yesterday in the hopes of getting funds so the game could get developed for PC. It seems gamers are really keen on Ratatan, as it demolished its initial Kickstarter goal in less than an hour.

The Kickstarter had asked for $141,098 to fund the project at its lowest level. It earned that in a little over 45 minutes. At the time of writing, the project has $421,200 pledged, with 3,460 backers and 31 days left to contribute cash towards it. One stretch goal, an online mode, has already been cleared. The console stretch goal will be cleared at $492,700, which will likely happen soon. That leaves the Minigame goal at $560,800, as well as something called Mr. Wise Guy, which is shrouded in mystery and does not have a monetary value.

It’s incredible to see the demand for such a niche game. Sony shuttered Japan Studio, after all, so something like Ratatan is showing there is still a market for these games. Perhaps this will get the company to realize how important unique video games are to its audience and make a Patapon sequel happen.