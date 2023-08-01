NewsVideo Games

Ratatan Smashes Kickstarter Goal in Less Than an Hour

The people are hungry for a Patapon spiritual successor!
By
0
Ratatan Kickstarter goal

Mere days ago, a trailer was revealed for Ratatan, a spiritual successor to Japan Studio’s Patapon. The game looks positively gorgeous and seems to have the same quirky charm as the PSP titles it is honoring. Developer Ratata Arts launched a Kickstarter campaign yesterday in the hopes of getting funds so the game could get developed for PC. It seems gamers are really keen on Ratatan, as it demolished its initial Kickstarter goal in less than an hour.

The Kickstarter had asked for $141,098 to fund the project at its lowest level. It earned that in a little over 45 minutes. At the time of writing, the project has $421,200 pledged, with 3,460 backers and 31 days left to contribute cash towards it. One stretch goal, an online mode, has already been cleared. The console stretch goal will be cleared at $492,700, which will likely happen soon. That leaves the Minigame goal at $560,800, as well as something called Mr. Wise Guy, which is shrouded in mystery and does not have a monetary value.

It’s incredible to see the demand for such a niche game. Sony shuttered Japan Studio, after all, so something like Ratatan is showing there is still a market for these games. Perhaps this will get the company to realize how important unique video games are to its audience and make a Patapon sequel happen.

About the author

Arthur Damian
Arthur Damian has been covering the video game industry for over ten years, and joined The Escapist in 2022. He is a huge fan of platformers, indies, and fighting games, and strives to cover them for The Escapist every chance he gets. Arthur received his Bachelor’s Degree in English from Brooklyn College in 2009. He is also the Editor-in-Chief over at That VideoGame Blog. When he isn’t writing, Arthur enjoys playing games on his Switch and PlayStation 5, and sings the praises of the greatest video game ever, Chrono Trigger, to anyone who will listen.
More Stories by Arthur Damian