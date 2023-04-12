Ravenlok, the Gorgeous Action Adventure Fairy Tale, Launches in May

Back in June of last year, Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase showed off some cool titles. One of the more eye-catching games displayed was an adventure called Ravenlok. This action adventure with a cartoonish fairy tale aesthetic looked great in motion. Now, developer Cococucumber has revealed the Xbox and PC release date for Ravenlok: May 4, 2023.

Check out the release date trailer for Ravenlok below:

Wow, the colors alone! Granted, the rest of the game looks great, too. Combat is fluid, there are customization options, you can pet the dog, it reminds me of Alice in Wonderland, and the bosses look epic. The only thing that sounds off is the main character, Kira. Her voice is a little flat. I will give Cococucumber the benefit of the doubt and chalk it up to it being only a snippet of gameplay.

Vanessa Chia, producer and director at Cococucumber, confirmed my earlier suspicions, saying, “Growing up in Malaysia, classics by J.R.R. Tolkien, C.S. Lewis, and Studio Ghibli allowed me to open a portal into another world, into a realm of imagination and possibilities.” No wonder the last image in the trailer looks like a terrifying Red Queen puppet.

Ravenlok will be launching on Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One, Windows PC, and Epic Games Store on May 4 for only $24.99. Preorders for the title start on April 2o and feature a preorder-only Raven Wings Helmet until launch day.