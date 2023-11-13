NewsVideo Games

Remedy Entertainment Rebooting Vanguard as ‘Premium’ Co-Op Game Kestrel

By
0
Remedy Entertainment is rebooting its free to play co op project Vanguard.
Image via Remedy Entertainment.

Following the launch of Alan Wake 2, developer Remedy Entertainment has revealed that its free-to-play multiplayer project Vanguard is getting a creative overhaul into a “premium” co-op game.

According to Remedy, the studio and the project’s publishing partner Tencent have evaluated the final concept and determined that a conceptual shift is the best course. The studio cites “the rapidly changing free-to-play market and associated risks” as a leading reason. As a result, the game is returning to the concept phase, with the intention of becoming a “premium game with a strong cooperative multiplayer component.”

Remedy says that the new vision will build on the work already done with Vanguard, though transformed to align more closely with the studio’s existing expertise — suggesting the likelihood of a strong central narrative component. The strategic shift comes alongside a change in codename, with Remedy now referring to the project as Kestrel instead of Vanguard.

“After a lot of careful consideration, we believe that taking on a new direction where the game will be built more around Remedy’s core competences is the right way to go. We are creating another distinct Remedy game with Tencent’s continued support in making a great cooperative multiplayer experience”, said Tero Virtala, the CEO of Remedy Entertainment.

Meanwhile, the studio continues to push ahead with several other projects. Control 2 is likely the most anticipated by many thanks to its central role in the Remedy connected universe. Condor is a multiplayer spin-off set in the same universe. Meanwhile, the developer has also partnered with Rockstar Games to create a remake of Max Payne and its sequel, which only recently received an encouraging update of its own.

About the author

Damien Lawardorn
Editor and Contributor of The Escapist: Damien Lawardorn has been writing about video games since 2010, including a 1.5 year period as Editor-in-Chief of Only Single Player. He’s also an emerging fiction writer, with a Bachelor of Arts with Media & Writing and English majors. His coverage ranges from news to feature interviews to analysis of video games, literature, and sometimes wider industry trends and other media. His particular interest lies in narrative, so it should come as little surprise that his favorite genres include adventures and RPGs, though he’ll readily dabble in anything that sounds interesting.
More Stories by Damien Lawardorn