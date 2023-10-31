Remedy Offers Control 2 & Max Payne Remake Updates Following Alan Wake 2 Launch

Remedy Entertainment has provided fans with an update on some of its upcoming projects, including the Max Payne remake, Control 2, and more. The news comes as part of a recent financial earnings document.

Comments on Remedy’s plans and progress come from CEO Tero Virtala. He says the Max Payne remake, which will include reimaginings of both the original Max Payne and Max Payne 2: The Fall of Max Payne, has progressed into the project readiness stage. The project was announced as a bundle pack collaboration with Rockstar Games last year.

“We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game, and we have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it,” Virtala said. “With these accomplishments, we are excited about the project and its future success.”

Meanwhile, work on Control 2 is in the proof-of-concept stage. The original mind-bending third-person shooter adventure launched in 2019. Remedy says its early plans for the sequel are “ambitious,” but it has seen good progress, regardless.

“We will continue at this stage for the next few quarters,” Virtala said. “We focus on proving the identified key elements before moving to the next stage and scaling up the team.”

Remedy has a lot of projects in early development. That’s mostly due to the fact that it just saw a major release in its highly anticipated sequel, Alan Wake 2. The horror follow-up launched just last week and marks a significant milestone for the studio. Now, however, it must press forward, with games like Control 2 set to continue its connected universe, while the Max Payne remake will retread old ground with a fresh coat of paint.

Part of its work toward a bright future, though, involves things like its cooperative multiplayer project, Condor. It’s now out of the proof-of-concept stage and into the production readiness stage. Remedy is confident in its abilities to build a service title and hopes to create an experience that players can “engage with for years.” Finally, Virtala shared an update on Project Vanguard:

“In Codename Vanguard we are defining the next stages of the project with our publishing partner. At the same time the project is aiming towards completing the proof-of-concept stage by the end of the year.”

Now that Alan Wake 2 is in the hands of the public, that team will begin to migrate and help out with other projects like the Max Payne remake and Control 2. The Alan Wake sequel will continue to receive updates as work on other titles ramps up.

“Alan Wake 2 marks the first of many great new game launches enabled by our multi-project model, which we have built over the years,” Virtala added.

Remedy has a lot going on, so be sure to stick around for updates as work on all of these games moves forward.