Remedy Releases Epic Alan Wake 2 Old Gods of Asgard Music Video

If you thought Alan Wake 2’s We Sing chapter was awesome, you ain’t seen nothing yet. There’s now an official music video for in-game song Herald of Darkness and it’s absolutely epic.

Remedy have released an official music video for the song Herald of Darkness, by in-game band Old Gods of Asgard (real-life group Poets of the Fall). The live-action music video takes the live-action music sequence footage shot for the game’s We Sing chapter and assembles it into one video.

Alan Wake 2 is a pretty amazing game as is, but the chapter We Sing is where it really dials things up to 11. In this chapter, the already-meta In Between with Mr Door show suddenly turns into a musical. There’s music from in-world rockers Old Gods of Asgard and dancing. So, so much dancing.

As Alan you wander through the level while various live-action videos play out on screens and the song Herald of Darkness plays. This music video takes all that footage and stitches it together into one music video. There’s Alan, Mr Door, and in-game Sam Lake dancing, Taken as backup dancers, and much more. In short, it’s amazing.

It’s also a great way to revisit the level because, right now, there’s no way of replaying levels in Alan Wake 2. Unless you had the foresight to save your game in the right place, you’ll have to replay the game to experience We Sing. The Herald of Darkness official music video goes some way towards scratching that itch.

But, most importantly, it lets you get a close-up look at the choreography — just the thing for practicing your own version of the dance. Mark my words, this’ll be all over TikTok by the end of the week.