Resident Evil Village Third-Person Demo Out Now on PC & Consoles

Resident Evil Village Gold Edition is bringing lots of new content when it arrives on PC via Steam, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S on October 28, but you can get a taste of its third-person mode thanks to a demo that has just dropped. The third-person demo, which was highlighted during today’s Resident Evil Showcase, is out now on Steam, PlayStation, and Xbox consoles and lets players experience Resident Evil Village’s haunting snowy landscapes from a whole new perspective (or from the usual first-person perspective if you want). You’ll need to use your time wisely, however, because the demo only gives players 60 minutes to explore before coming to an end.

The third-person mode in Resident Evil Village Gold Edition will launch with another major expansion: Shadows of Rose. Capcom has shown that this DLC content focuses on protagonist Ethan Winters’ daughter Rose in her own story. You can peek at both the third-person mode and Shadows of Rose in the trailer below.

Also shown during the Resident Evil Showcase was the re-emergence of Resident Evil Re:Verse, a multiplayer survival experience that lets players go toe to toe with iconic characters and monsters from the series. This online side project, which was originally supposed to launch alongside the eighth mainline entry in the franchise, will now release on October 28 for PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One, with an early access event taking place between October 23 and October 25. It’ll be free for anyone who purchases Resident Evil Village or its Gold Edition counterpart, so be sure to check it out in the trailer below.

If you missed it, the Resident Evil Showcase also offered a lot of new gameplay and returning characters for the Resident Evil 4 remake.