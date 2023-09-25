Movies & TVNews

Rick and Morty Season 7 Trailer Reveals New Voices for Titular Characters

The new trailer for Rick and Morty Season 7 reveals the new voices for the characters.

Shared on X, the trailer, which you can see below, shows off the new voices of Rick and Morty. Overall, my impression is that the new voices for Rick and Morty sound mostly like Justin Roiland, who previously played the characters, but there are some fairly obvious differences that more attuned ears will pick up. That being said, the new voice actors, whose name or names weren’t revealed in the video, are doing a pretty good job.

Created by Justin Roiland and Dan Harmon, Rick and Morty follows the titular two characters on their wild and often crude adventures through the multiverse and space. Adult Swim dismissed Roiland following accusations of violence, abuse, and sexual assault against him. The network later announced it would use soundalikes to replace him in the role, though I haven’t been able to find any information specifying just who Adult Swim has brought in to replace Roiland. When we have that information, you better bet that we’ll be posting it here.

Outside of Roiland’s replacement, the main cast of Rick and Morty will remain the same as it has in previous seasons, with Chris Parnell playing Jerry Smith, Spencer Grammer as Summer Smith, and Sarah Chalke as Beth Smith. As teased by the trailer above, the show’s next outing will feature, among other things Rick and Morty taking on zombies, robot ghosts, and a post-apocalypse. Birdperson will also return, and if there’s something to get excited about, it’s obviously more Birdperson.

Rick and Morty Season 7 premieres on Oct. 15.

