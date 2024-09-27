RNG Combat Simulator Codes (September 2024)

Updated September 27, 2024 We added new codes!

Recommended Videos

Sometimes, rolling isn’t enough, and sometimes, you’ll have to fight to get what you want. You could stay in the lobby and obtain common auras, but the stars are waiting for you on the PVP island. It can get challenging, but that’s RNG Combat Simulator for you.

Actually, you can also get stars for free with RNG Combat Simulator codes. It’s frustrating to get destroyed by players with stronger auras, so now you can show them who’s boss. Rolling for power is cool, but imagine rolling for your favorite characters while claiming goodies from our Character RNG Codes list!

All RNG Combat Simulator Codes List

Active RNG Combat Simulator Codes

omggems : Use for 150 Gems (New)

: Use for 150 Gems ghaztguystudios : Use for 500 Stars

: Use for 500 Stars rngcombatsim : Use for 500 Stars

: Use for 500 Stars summeregg : Use for 50 Gems and a free limited Egg

: Use for 50 Gems and a free limited Egg starterstars: Use for 1,500 Stars

Expired RNG Combat Simulator Codes

There are currently no expired RNG Combat Simulator codes.

Related: Anime Training RNG Codes

How to Redeem Codes for RNG Combat Simulator

Our guide below will show you how simple it is to redeem RNG Combat Simulator codes:

Image by The Escapist

Run RNG Combat Simulator in Roblox. Press the cogwheel button to open the settings. Type a code into the ‘Enter Code…’ textbox. Click Redeem to claim goodies.

How to Get More RNG Combat Simulator Codes

Well, to find more RNG Combat Simulator codes, you need to click your mouse on the star button and bookmark this page. We regularly hunt for codes on the official social media platforms, so they’re all on this list. However, if you also want to check out these platforms, then follow the links to the X (@GhaztguyR), GhaztGuy Studios Discord, and GhaztGuy Studios Roblox group.

Why Are My RNG Combat Simulator Codes Not Working?

We can assure you that the RNG Combat Simulator codes on our list are correct, and you’ve likely mistyped them. It’s not a biggie because you can quickly fix typos and even avoid them by copying/pasting codes. What you can’t avoid are expired codes, which can easily slip into our active list because we rarely know the expiration dates. If you discover an outdated code, be sure to contact us, and we’ll check it out before putting it on the expired list.

What is RNG Combat Simulator?

RNG Combat Simulator is a Roblox RNG experience that involves aura rolling and combat. You can stay in the lobby, where it’s safe to roll for auras, or collect stars on the PVP island to hatch pets. Stronger players can knock you down but do not worry because soon you’ll have awesome pets to boost your rolling luck.

We are proud to present you with our lists of Dragon Ball RNG Codes and Untitled RNG Codes that contain a bunch of goodies!

The Escapist is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy