Roblox Is Selling Beetlejuice Beetlejuice Tickets, For Some Reason

In what may be one of the strangest promotions of all time, Roblox players can purchase a ticket for the upcoming Beetlejuice, Beetlejuice before it hits theaters on September 6, 2024. By loading into a Roblox experience called Beetlejuice: Escape The Afterlife, you can play some cheezy mini-games, earn points to put toward UGC, and give your location information to Warner Brothers to purchase a movie ticket via Fandango.

Screenshot via The Escapist

While Michael Keaton’s Beetlejuice character may be about a million times more frightening in Robloxian form, players can explore a miniature version of the beloved film set by jumping into this experience, as well as secure a ticket for the upcoming film. There are a few questions, though; do people that play Roblox religiously even know who Beetlejuice is? Are there security risks when purchasing a movie ticket through a strange Roblox experience? Only time will tell, I guess.

If you’re eager to give this a try, you’ll just need to enter the experience, and shrink down into the miniature version of Winter River — you can’t miss the massive Fandango theater in the middle of the town. There are even plenty of Robloxians already lining up to hand over their cash to see this movie while countless player characters completely ignore the elephant in the room. Seems that players are mainly just looking to score some free UGC instead of purchasing movie tickets.

As the release date nears closer, I might give this a try for the meme. It’s an interesting gimmick, especially since there is a full world built around it that doesn’t require you to pay a cent to get in. A digital amusement park dedicated to a cult-classic horror/comedy icon may sound like a dream come true, but this may be more of a nightmare when everything is said and done.

If it goes how I’m expecting, I’ll be in a dark room saying “Credit Karma” three times while I’m trying to get my identity back.

