IKEA Is Hiring People to Work in Virtual Roblox Stores – But There’s A Catch

Shaun Cichacki
Published: Jun 3, 2024 04:57 pm

Hey, do you love Roblox and IKEA? Well, do we have the perfect opportunity for you — how would you like to get paid more than minimum wage to cosplay as a store attendant inside of the world of Roblox? Thanks to a new promotion between the Swedish furniture giant and the most creative game on the planet, it’s actually happening — as long as you live in the UK.

In the soon-to-be-released Roblox experience, titled “The Co-Worker”, furniture giant IKEA is looking to hire players to work in the new virtual location. According to the official website of The Co-Worker;

Ten lucky candidates will be selected to work in different sections of the store like the Showroom and Bistro, helping people choose their furniture, serving meatballs, having the chance to win exclusive UGCs and much more.

This is not the typical IKEA job. Candidates will be recruited to work inside our newest store, located on the gaming platform Roblox, getting a taste of what careers are like in a real life IKEA.

-Fully Remote and Flexible.
-£13.15 / €14.80 hourly rate.
-Limited Contract.

So, there are a few things that we need to consider. First, this is a UK-only promotion. On top of that, only 10 people are going to be selected to embark on this journey into the most horrifying stage of Late-Stage Capitalism that the world has ever seen. But honestly, if I had the chance to stock some virtual shelves for the equivalent of $18.95, I wouldn’t even blink.

Still, the idea of stocking virtual shelves and having the option to mute customers sounds like a dream come true. I mean, people are already playing plenty of Roblox games for nothing, you may as well get rich while doing it. Now, if you’ll excuse me, I’m going to apply for my United Kingdom citizenship and practice adding some colour to my vocabulary.

