Rockstar Parent Company Says Generative AI Could Make GTA Better

The upcoming reveal of Grand Theft Auto 6 has many gamers excited. However, that elation may soon diminish over Rockstar parent company, Take-Two’s, recent interest in generative AI and what it could do for franchises like GTA.

The website Inverse has the exclusive on these developments. Take-Two CEO, Strauss Zelnick, said AI “May be better, but it almost certainly will not be faster and cheaper,” when speaking at the recent Paley International Council Summit. Regardless, he seemed to think an investment in AI may be worth it, especially when it comes to non-playable characters, AKA NPCs. He added, “The non-playable characters are generally not very interesting. You could imagine all the NPCs becoming really interesting and fun.”

Once again, this is an instance of a company not taking a writer’s hard work into account. I’ve certainly had a laugh or two at things NPCs say, in Rockstar titles and other video games in general. I am certainly hesitant to think an AI could be clever or witty. In fact, if an AI was implemented for NPCs, I am more likely to believe it would just repeat the same lines over and over.

Gamers are right to be worried about the future of their medium. If anything, now is the time to vote with your wallet and reject the usage of AI.