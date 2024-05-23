Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 Release Date Confirmed

Sakamoto Days is getting intense, and the newest chapter could be one of the most action-packed yet. Let’s find out when Chapter 167 of Sakamoto Days will be available to read, and where we can catch the latest chapter.

When Does Sakamoto Days Chapter 167 Release?

Image by VIZ/Yuto Suzuki

If you’re looking to read the latest — and possibly greatest — chapter of Sakamoto Days you’ll want to be ready to rock and roll on Sunday, May 19, 2024, at the following times:

8:00am Pacific Time

9:00am Mountain Time

10:00am Central Time

11:00am Eastern Time

Things are just getting more and more intense for Taro Sakamoto and the gang, especially now that the script has completely flipped and they’re being targeted for something they weren’t even a part of. Let’s find out where we can read this new chapter — I’m already sweating at the thought of what could happen next.

Where To Read Sakamoto Days Online

If you’re hoping to catch the latest chapters of Sakamoto Days, including Chapter 167, you’ll need to check out VIZ/Shonen Jump. While the latest chapters are available to read for free, alongside the first three chapters, you’ll need to sign up for a membership if you’re hoping to get your hands on all of the other chapters of this incredible manga.

There’s an incredible amount of value for only $2.99 a month, especially if you’re hoping to keep up with all of the latest and greatest like Chainsaw Man. Not only that, but you can get some exclusive discounts if you’re hoping to add the physical volumes of your favorite manga to your growing collection at home. Overall, it’s well worth it, especially if you dig the current offerings.

No matter if you’re as worried as I am about a potential Netflix-produced Sakamoto Days anime, or you’re just loving the action on show here, be ready for what could be a heartbreaking Chapter 167.

Sakamoto Days is available to read now on VIZ/Shonen Jump.

