Sandman Season 2 First Look Brings Dream & Desire Together

A behind-the-scenes photo for Netflix’s The Sandman Season 2 brings Dream face-to-face with Desire.

The image, which you can see below, was shared online by the official Sandman account on X. It shows Dream looking down at Desire, who is sprawled out across a divan. Desire has served as a major antagonist in The Sandman, playing a major part in the events of Season 1 and Dream’s struggles. It’s not totally clear at this time just what role Desire will play in The Sandman Season 2, though the character remains important throughout the comics.

35 years ago today, the first issue of The Sandman comic was released. This week, The Sandman officially restarts production.



In the words of @neilhimself, "Good things are coming." pic.twitter.com/oLCU7UpFuL — The Sandman (@Netflix_Sandman) November 29, 2023

Based on the comic book series of the same name created by Neil Gaiman, Sam Kieth, and Mike Dringenberg, The Sandman debuted in 2022 and proved a smash-hit on Netflix, with critics praising both the series’ fidelity to the source material and ability to innovate upon it. I’m a huge fan of Sandman, and I’m literally sitting in front of where all the trade paperbacks are shelved right now. I loved the series, and seeing it done justice was genuinely great.

The first season of The Sandman covered the first two volumes of the comic book series. A special bonus episode adapting the “Dream of a Thousand Cats” and “Calliope” stories was released shortly after the initial bursts of episodes. While there was some question about whether The Sandman would get renewed for a second season, due in large part to how odd Netflix can be in that regard, the streaming service did announce in November 2022 a return for the show.

The Sandman Season 1 is available to stream now. Season 2 doesn’t have a release date at the time of writing. Once we have that information, you better bet we’ll be reporting on it, because as I said, I love The Sandman.