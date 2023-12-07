Scarlet & Violet’s Next DLC Will Let Trainers Be Their Pokémon

A new device called the Synchro Machine in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will essentially let trainers become their Pokémon when “The Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk” rolls around.

The Pokémon Company International released a new trailer for upcoming DLC on YouTube, which you can watch below, and put out a press release.





According to that document, the game will introduce the “Synchro Machine,” which is a device that allows player to see through the eyes of their Pokémon. While in that mode, they can move around the world and battle wild Pokémon. Just how to unlock the Synchro Machine isn’t totally clear, but the press release does say that players can use the device once they’ve helped a scientist in the Terarium. The above footage seems to tease the scientist being named Synclaire, as it shows the player moving around the world for a brief amount of time as a Pikachu.

Outside of that, the announcement said that Koraidon and Miraidon will get the power of flight, and that trainers will face the “Elite Trial,” which is put on by the region’s Elite Four. There will also be additional legendary Pokémon that players can get by completing Blueberry Quests, cutely abbreviated as BBQs, in the Terarium. These legendaries will be from throughout the franchise’s history and be part of a story involving a character named Snacksworth.

Being able to move around in the world as a Pokémon does feel genuinely interesting to me, and I hope Scarlet & Violet do right by the concept. I’ve found the title to be a bit of a mixed bag overall, but a lot of these updates through the next DLC feel like really excellent additions to the end game.

The “Hidden Treasure of Area Zero Part 2: The Indigo Disk” DLC in Pokémon Scarlet & Violet will officially release on Dec. 14.