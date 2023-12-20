School Spirits follows a teenager’s ghost investigating her own murder. Elevating each episode is a killer soundtrack befitting its young adult premise and high school setting, including songs performed by the show’s cast. Here’s every song in School Spirits’ Season 1 soundtrack.

School Spirits Soundtrack – Every Season 1 Song, Listed

Across the eight-episode first season, School Spirits leans into everything from modern hip-hop and chill shoegaze to pop numbers to really deliver on the series’ haunting ambiance. Shows like Riverdale and Euphoria proved that memorable young adult shows need an effective mixtape, and School Spirits definitely continues that tradition. Here are all the songs, including tracks featuring the show’s cast, heard throughout Season 1 and available on the series’ official playlists on various streaming platforms.

Episode 1: My So-Called Death

“Long Gone” by Anna Waronker

“Dinosaur” by Fog Lake

“Angelica” by Wet Leg

“I Know the End” by Phoebe Bridgers

Episode 2: The Fault of Our Scars

“Run Me Through” by Perfume Genius

Episode 3: Dead and Confused

“Straight to Hell” by H6LLB6ND6R

“Pressed 2 Death” by illuminati hotties

Episode 4: Ghoul Intentions

“Crying All the Time” by Alexandra Savior

“I’m OK” by The Ton-Ups

“Crash Into Me” by The Dave Matthews Band

Episode 5: The Twilight End Zone

“Rosy Glasses” performed by Sarah Yarkin

“Castles in My Mind” by Miino

“Pirate Radio” by Jean Dawson

Episode 6: Grave the Last Dance

“Second Chances” by Rocket Collectors

“L.O.V.E.” by Extreme Music

“Dance with Me” by beabadoobee

“Steppin’ Out” by Joe Jackson

“All Gone” by Kingsbury

“Am I Dreaming” by Lil Nas X, featuring Miley Cyrus

“Real Good Thing” by 5 Alarm

“Steppin’ Out” performed by Milo Manheim and Peyton List

“Teenage Dream” by Stephen Dawes, covering Katy Perry

Episode 7: Seance Anything

“Mystery” by Jesse Jo Stark

“Stella Brown” performed by Sarah Yarkin, covering Jelani Aryeh

Episode 8: Madison’s Body