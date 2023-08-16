Scott Pilgrim Anime Trailer Hits Play with Netflix Release Date & Official Title

Netflix has revealed a trailer for its Scott Pilgrim anime, announcing a release date of November 17, 2023. The trailer is dripping with the exact same style that has made creator Brian Lee O’Malley’s series so popular in the first place. Although the video doesn’t give too much away in terms of plot, it does include a killer track from the Sex Bob-Ombs as Netflix teases the action that has yet to ensue. To top things off, the trailer also revealed that the show’s official title is Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. You can see everything the all-star team behind the show is cooking up in the Scott Pilgrim anime trailer below.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off comes from animation studio Science Saru and director Abel Góngora, but there are many more talented people backing this project, too. Edgar Wright, the filmmaker behind the live-action Scott Pilgrim vs. the World movie as well as critically acclaimed flicks like Baby Driver and Shaun of the Dead, served as executive producer for the show. O’Malley and Bendavid Grabinski aided as writers while also helping as executive producers alongside Wright.

There are some big names pulling strings behind the scenes of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off. However, what really sets the Netflix anime adaptation up for success is the fact that it features the entire main cast from the live-action movie. That includes Michael Cera as the title character, Mary Elizabeth Winstead as Ramona Flowers, Chris Evans as Lucas Lee, Anna Kendrick as Stacey Pilgrim, Ellen Wong as Knives Chau, Kieran Culkin as Wallace Wells, and many, many more. Scott Pilgrim vs. the World made a name for itself thanks, in part, to its incredible cast, so seeing them return to voice their characters once again is sure to be a real treat.

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is set to come to Netflix in November. Be sure to stay tuned for any updates until then.