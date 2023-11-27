Scott Pilgrim Creator Says Season 2 Would Require a Lot of ‘Miracles’

Sorry, it appears that lightning won’t strike in the same place for a third time. Creator Bryan Lee O’Malley says a Season 2 of Scott Pilgrim Takes Off would require a lot of “miracles.”

13 years after the live-action adaptation of O’Malley’s graphic novel hit the big screen, the property returned with an animated series that saw the actors from the movie reprise their roles. Scott Pilgrim Takes Off has been a huge hit for Netflix, and a lot of that likely has to do with the cult following the movie gained after its release. But despite all the praise, this could be the end of the road for Scott Pilgrim and his friends.

While speaking with Rolling Stone, O’Malley made it clear that everyone behind the show gave it their all and wanted to leave no stone unturned. “t’s self-contained for now,” he said. “We loved what we did. We put it all in there. We don’t have any ideas lying on the floor. We pretty much put them all in. I never say never, but right now, it seems like it would take about 50 different miracles simultaneously for another season to happen. So we’ll see.”

Fellow creator BenDavid Grabinski doubled down on O’Malley’s comments, making it clear that a second season isn’t in the works. “We’re not working on it,” he explained. “We have no official ideas. We put everything we had into this, and we think it has a really great ending that we’re proud of. I don’t make any plans in general. Maybe some day one of us will text each other an idea that’s really great for a Season Two. But for now, my entire brain and heart is in this thing, and just getting it out into the world.”

There’s something to be said about a self-contained story in today’s entertainment climate. Nearly everything that comes out has teases for one thing or another. However, once another decade goes by, it wouldn’t come as a shock if the Scott Pilgrim cast came together again for something just as special.