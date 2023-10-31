Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Opening Is an Anime Jam Fest

Netflix has released the opening credits for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, revealing an anime love letter of an intro fit with some killer tunes.

If you’ve seen any anime in the last decade, you’ll know exactly what to expect. Vibrant visuals of our heroes can be seen ethereally floating across the screen as they pose and run off into the horizon. Is it over dramatic? Absolutely, but that’s what makes it so beautiful. Making things more epic is “Bloom,” the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off official theme song written by Japanese rock band Necry Talkie. It’s the perfect backdrop for the stunning list of names attached to the eight-episode show.

The Scott Pilgrim Takes Off opening credits are a feast for the eyes, and you can watch it all for yourself in the video from Netflix below.

In case you’ve been living under a rock, Scott Pilgrim Takes Off is the anime reimagining of the cult-classic Edgar Wright film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. It’s all based on Bryan Lee O’Malley’s Scott Pilgrim graphic novels, but the series feels more like a companion piece to the movie. That’s mostly because it brings back the entire cast from that movie, making for an all-star list of actors. You can read more about the project in the summary below:

“Scott Pilgrim meets the girl of his dreams, Ramona Flowers, and discovers he must defeat her seven evil exes in order to date her. But this time, things get even more complicated. Based on the graphic novels by Bryan Lee O’Malley, SCOTT PILGRIM TAKES OFF revisits and reimagines the beloved cult classic, taking Ramona Flowers, her evil exes, Scott, and his friends off on a mysterious new action-packed journey to find love.”

Scott Pilgrim Takes Off comes to Netflix on November 17, 2023. While we wait for the animated spinoff to premiere in just a few weeks, be sure to stay tuned for any updates.