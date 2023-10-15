Scott Pilgrim Takes Off Trailer Reveals Netflix Action Set to Original Mortal Kombat Theme

Netflix has released an official trailer for Scott Pilgrim Takes Off, and it’s hard to imagine it looking any better. The two-minute trailer was revealed as part of New York Comic-Con (NYCC) 2023 and is packed with references and moments for die-hard fans.

Today’s video really stands out thanks to its stellar animation, which looks to pull after the art style of the Scott Pilgrim graphic novels that started it all. It looks like quite the visual feast, as Scott can be seen fighting his way through Romona Flowers’ seven evil exes. Better yet, the footage offers a few short snippets of Michael Cera, Mary Elizabeth Winstead, Aubrey Plaza, and Chris Evans reprising their roles as their characters from the 2010 film, Scott Pilgrim vs. the World. They returned along with the rest of the movie’s cast, and judging by the short performances we hear today, it sounds like they’ll fit right back in in Scott Pilgrim Takes Off.

Related: What Makes Scott Pilgrim the Perfect Fit for an Anime Adaptation?

As if the video game-inspired show’s new trailer wasn’t already cool enough, the entire thing is backed by a remixed version of the original Mortal Kombat theme music. Additionally, the cover was handled by Anamanaguchi and even features original Mortal Kombat vocalist Kyle Wyatt, who you can hear scream early on in the footage. You can hear it for yourself in the Scott Pilgrim Takes Off trailer below.

Netflix’s Scott Pilgrim anime was announced in early 2022 as an unexpected adaptation that could give the franchise new life. Fan excitement reached new heights when the movie’s entire creative team and cast were confirmed to return in March of this year, with an August trailer finally revealing its art and action. It’s still a bit shocking that the entire crew is back for the show, but we won’t have to wait much longer to see it for ourselves. While we wait for more updates from Netflix, be sure to catch Scott Pilgrim Takes Off when it starts streaming on November 17, 2023.