Does Sea of Stars Have Missable Content?

There’s nothing worse than when you’re enjoying exploring a narrative-heavy adventure, only for a major event to occur – the big-bad destroys a town, your heroes find themselves suddenly in the final dungeon and can’t backtrack, something like that – that locks you out of collectibles and content. Sabotage Studios’ Sea of Stars, the wonderful indie-RPG inspired by the likes of Chrono Trigger and Super Mario RPG, looks like the exact kind of game to do this to you. Luckily, I spent way too much time stressing about this very thing happening to me, so I know exactly when you should tie up all loose ends in before continuing onward – all spoiler-free, of course. Here’s my guide to missable content in Sea of Stars and the game’s points of no return.

Does Sea of Stars Have a Point of No Return?

Sabotage Studios respects its players by doing their best to make sure you won’t miss out on any content. You can return to any dungeon at any time to seek out chests you missed, which you might want to do when you get the Falcon-Eyed Parrot Relic that tells you if there’s any remaining treasure/Wheels players/Rainbow Conches left to find. However, there is a pseudo-point of no return in Sea of Stars. Your companions will also pipe up and make it clear to you when you should hunt down every hidden weapon and Rainbow Conch before continuing onward. This happens right near the end of the game.

If you missed their hint to explore more, this occurs after you gain the ability to zip around the map more freely – you’ll know it when you see it. This ability makes it much easier to seek out missed Rainbow Conches and treasure chests, as you can backtrack much easier with it. Don’t make the same mistake as me and spend hours backtracking on foot. Seek out those missed Conches when you get this ability and not before.

I also spent a significant amount of time searching for an item related to Serai before entering the final dungeon that was, of course, found inside. Luckily, you can leave the final dungeon at any point. There’s even a teleporter that will warp you to the entrance right before the final boss fight. Cultists in that area will make it clear that this is in fact a point of no return.

Furthermore, after beating this boss, Sea of Stars will load you back in before this encounter and encourage you to complete a handful of hidden quests and to seek out all the Rainbow Conches in order to unlock the true ending. Therefore, the worst that will happen is you have to re-defeat this final boss if you missed something. If you’re confused where to go, speak with each of your companions in camp and they will direct you.

Going into that final bout with all the Rainbow Conches and quests complete, the post-credits scene will give you hints as to what you can do to unlock the true ending. Once again, before triggering the final final battle (for real this time), you can backtrack out of the dungeon at any time to tie up any loose ends.

Also, the port town of Brisk gets rebuilt relatively early on, but fret not – all the Rainbow Conches and other items will be available once the town’s citizens piece it back together again.

With all that said, there’s still the mystery surrounding the Flimsy Hammer items you find throughout the game and what exactly they do. As of the publishing of this post, no one has figured it out yet, but maybe they relate to an even more secret ending that has a real point of no return – who knows!

