Sea of Stars developer Sabotage Studio has added Xbox One and Xbox Series X | S to the game’s list of launch platforms for its August 29, 2023 release. They join the turn-based The Messenger spinoff’s previously announced platforms of PC, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. That means it’s coming to basically all major platforms on launch day. Sabotage made the Sea of Stars Xbox announcement in a cute tweet that you can see below.

Take it from X'tol. Sea of Stars is adding Xbox Series X/S and Xbox One to its launch roster for August 29th! pic.twitter.com/yT5PERh6Pk — Sea of Stars (@seaofstarsgame) March 15, 2023

Sea of Stars has slowly added platforms to its lineup since its reveal in 2020. For most of the lead-up to its launch, players only expected PC and Nintendo Switch versions. It wasn’t until last year that Sabotage confirmed PlayStation versions were in the works. Now, with Xbox joining the fray, more players will be able to jump into an already impressive-looking prequel.

The Escapist’s Marty Sliva played the Sea of Stars demo on Switch last month and was blown away by its crisp visuals and similarly quality gameplay. It’s poised to offer memorable music, too, as Chrono Trigger composer Yasunori Mitsuda has contributed his talent to create some of the game’s music. Players will be able to get a sense of the full picture Sabotage is trying to paint when Sea of Stars launches for PC, Switch, PlayStation, and Xbox in a few months.