How To Get Shiny Keldeo & Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Home

Shiny Keldeo and Meltan are available to Pokemon Home players after updating to version 3.2.2 of the game, but there are a couple of tasks you’ll need to complete as well.

Although the requirements are a big undertaking, getting Keldeo in its Shiny form is worth it since the Legendary couldn’t be obtained legitimately and was Shiny-locked beforehand. Now, you will be able to transfer it, along with Shiny Meltan, to your other Pokemon games connected to your Home account.

How To Get Shiny Keldeo in Pokemon Home

The only way Pokemon Home players can get Shiny Keldeo is by completing the Galar Pokedex with Pokemon from Sword & Shield, along with those from the Isle of Armor and Crown Tundra DLCs with their own respective Pokedexes in the game.

Once you’ve done so, you can receive the Shiny Keldo by selecting the “Mystery Gift” option on the main menu after selecting the three-line menu icon bringing up the list of the game’s options.

Keep in mind, however, that all of these Galar-based Pokemon will only register in the Galar, Isle of Armor, and Crown Tundra Pokedexes if they have the Galar origin mark, meaning they’ve originated from the Sword & Shield base game or the DLC. It does not count if you have already completed the Pokedexes in Sword & Shield.

Among Pokemon Home’s variety of origin marks, the Galar mark is the slanted PokeBall logo, found above the stat screen of each Pokemon.

There is no deadline for being able to get and claim Shiny Keldeo, so don’t worry if it takes a while to complete your Pokedex.

How To Get Shiny Meltan Pokemon Home

In a similar manner to Keldeo, the only way to get Shiny Meltan in Pokemon Home is by completing the game’s Kanto Pokedex with Pocket Monsters from Let’s Go Pikachu & Eevee.

To unlock Shiny Meltan, the Pokemon registered in your Home Kanto Pokedex must have the Let’s Go marker, illustrated in the form of a Pikachu silhouette above each Pokemon’s stat screen.

As soon as you complete your Kanto Pokedex in Pokemon Home, you will be able to get your Shiny variant of Meltan via the Mystery Gift option in the main menu.

Also like Keldeo, there is no deadline to unlock and claim Shiny Meltan as a Mystery Gift in Pokemon Home.

Why Is Pokemon Home Not Registering My Pokedex?

An ongoing issue Pokemon Home players on mobile have had is Pokemon not registering in their Pokedex due to a data issue, which can be resolved by clearing your cache for the app.

As instructed by Pokemon’s support website, you can quickly get your Pokemon Home Pokedexes registered properly by carrying out the following steps:

After opening the app, select the “Menu” icon in the top-right corner of the title screen (this is a three-line symbol within the circle).

Select “Clear Cache.” The game reassures you, “None of the data you’re currently using will be deleted.”

Tap the “OK” button.

You will then see a message saying “Cache successfully cleared!“ on display, saying that your cache has been successfully cleared.

If your Pokemon Home Pokedexes weren’t registering Pocket Monsters correctly before, they should definitely be doing so now.

