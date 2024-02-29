FX’s historical drama Shōgun is generating plenty of positive buzz among critics and audiences alike – but what exactly is a shōgun? Read on to find out!

Shōgun: What Is a Shōgun, Explained

“Shōgun” is a Japanese word that translates to “army commander” in English. It was the title originally held by the general leading the campaign against Japan’s northern tribes and later adopted by a series of samurai military dictators between 1185 and 1868. The shōgun existed alongside Japan’s emperors, although the former typically called the shots.

The first “true” shōgun was Minamoto no Yoritomo. His Kamakura shogunate ruled Japan from 1192 until he died in 1199. Following Yoritomo’s death, regents from the Hōjō clan – Yoritomo’s in-laws – effectively snatched control from future Kamakura shōguns. This set the tone for the next 600 or so years, which saw various shōguns alternatingly claw back and concede power.

The whole cycle finally ended with the Tokugawa shogunate, which racked up an impressive 268-year run. Founded by Tokugawa Ieyasu in the aftermath of Japan’s civil war-heavy Sengoku period, the Tokugawa shogunate reshaped the country in several major ways. This includes restructuring Japanese society under a rigid class system and severing almost all ties with the outside world.

Ieyasu’s rise to power was one of novelist James Clavell’s main influences when writing the Shōgun novel on which FX’s limited series is based. A key character in both the book and show, Lord Yoshii Toranaga, is modeled on Ieyasu, and many supporting players are stand-ins for Ieyasu’s real-life allies and enemies. Toranaga’s story differs from Ieyasu’s in various ways, though.

Who Holds the Shōgun Title in FX’s Shōgun?

No one holds the shōgun title in FX’s Shōgun – at least, not yet. As mentioned above, the historical drama charts Toranaga’s ascent, so for now, he’s still just a powerful lord (or daimyo). What’s more, Toranaga’s position is tenuous, as he’s one of five ruling regents – and the other four are keen to bump him off! They’ve already impeached Toranaga and the final verdict seems certain.

But Toranaga is a wily character, so even while under house arrest, he manages to buy himself more time by sowing disunity among the other regents. Clearly, he has what it takes to be a shōgun, and his noble Minowara heritage gives him a legitimate claim to the position. Yet dialogue in Episode 1, “Anjin,” suggests he’s not quite comfortable with taking Japan’s top job for now.

Shōgun is currently airing on FX, with new episodes dropping Tuesdays.