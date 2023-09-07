Starfield lets you get your hands on all sorts of ships. You can steal, buy or find various vessels, but just what do you do with the ones you collect? If you’re wondering about whether you should sell your ships in Starfield, here’s my advice on going about that.

Why You Should Sell Your Starfield Ships

The short answer is yes, you should sell your Starfield ships, especially if you’ve got more than, say, four, since it’s at that point you’re likely to start having overlap between their functions.

That being said, you should generally keep any ship whose unique purpose you can identify. So, maybe you’ve got one ship with a huge cargo hold, meant for trading. Perhaps you’ve got another meant exclusively for combat and another designed for smuggling. That’s fine. However, there’s no real benefit to keeping a hangar full of ships.

The snag with Starfield is that you can’t gut ships for their parts. If you purchase a ship and there’s something about it that appeals to you, you can modify that ship, building around the desirable part. But you can’t just scrap a ship and bank all of its part in Starfield, at least not yet.

You may not get a huge amount of money for your used ship, as they sell for less than what you can purchase them for. I sold the prison shuttle that I acquired during the Crimson Fleet questline and made the equivalent of around 60 salami sandwiches. It’s still money, though.

So the answer to should I sell my ships in Starfield is yes, because if you’re not using them regularly there’s no point hanging on to them.

If you’re looking for a guide on how to sell your ships in Starfield, we’ve got you covered.