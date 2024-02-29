Should You Choose Graphics or Performance Mode in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

In the gaming community, there are two separate but equally important modes: Graphics and Performance, so which should you choose in Final Fantasy 7 (FF7) Rebirth?

Is Graphics or Performance Mode Better in FF7 Rebirth?

While playing FF7 Rebirth, you get the option to choose whether you want to enable Graphics or Performance mode. The choice isn’t a permanent one, and you’ll be able to change your selection by going to the main menu and selecting System, Options, and then Graphics.

Graphics mode prioritizes trying to give FF7 Rebirth the best possible graphics, with the game being 4k where possible. Performance mode, in contrast, prioritizes giving the game a higher frame rate. That means the difference is essentially one between things looking nice and things looking smooth.

I’ve included four images I took in the game below. In each set, the first image is of Graphics mode, and the second is of Performance mode. That’s the only setting that I’ve altered.

This image shows Graphics mode.

This image shows Performance mode.

This image shows Graphics mode.

This image shows Performance mode.

As you can see from the images above, there’s not a ton of difference practically between Graphics and Performance mode in FF7 Rebirth. Although Graphics mode is a bit crisper and cleaner, especially on the faces of the character models, Performance mode is perfectly serviceable.

From a practical standpoint, I found that Graphics mode was a bit more sluggish in FF7 Rebirth, so I preferred Performance mode and played most of the game that way. If you prefer that the graphics look a bit more crisp, then I recommend you choose Graphics. If you want things smoother, choose Performance.

And that’s whether you should choose Graphics or Performance mode in Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth. If you’re looking for more, check out whether FF7 Rebirth is coming to PlayStation 4 or PC in the future. Otherwise, the game is available now.