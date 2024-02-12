Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth is hitting PlayStation 5, four years after Final Fantasy 7 Remake first landed. But if you don’t yet own that console, you might be wondering, will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7) be on PS4 or PC? Here’s the answer.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7) Be on PS4?

FF7 Remake launched on PlayStation 4 in April 2020 and hit PlayStation 5 in June 2021, though, of course, PS5 owners could play the PS4 version on their consoles. So, what’s happening this time around?

Unfortunately for PS4 owners, FF7 Rebirth is not getting a PS4 release. Like a lot of studios, Square Enix is moving away from the PS4. Why? Well, in FF7 Rebirth’s case, it’s likely to be a combination of two things. First, sticking with the PS5 gives Square Enix much more power to work with and the guarantee that players will have an SSD.

Also, as part of whatever arrangement Square Enix has with Sony, Sony may have insisted it was a PS5 title only to help shift more consoles. So, if you want to play FF7 Rebirth on PlayStation, you’ll have to get a PS5.

Will Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7) Be on PC?

But what about the PC? One alternative to picking up a PS5 could be to play FF7 Rebirth on the PC. Unfortunately, it’s not launching on the PC – FF7 Rebirth is only confirmed for the PS5. There’s no simultaneous PC release and Xbox release as there sometimes is with AAA titles.

If you have an Xbox, it’s very unlikely you’ll ever get to play FF7 Rebirth on your console since FF7 Remake still remains a PS4/PS5 exclusive. When IGN asked Xbox’s Phil Spencer about the possibility, he gave a non-answer, so it’s unlikely to happen.

But the good news for PC owners is that FF7 Rebirth is almost certainly going to hit PC. When? It’s set to be a PS5 exclusive until at least May 24, as the trailers and promotional materials often underline. The gap between FF7 Remake’s PS5 and PC release was just over six months, so I suspect it’ll end with a Q3 2024 release on PC.

So, the answer to whether Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth (FF7) will be on PS4 or PC is that it won’t be on PS4, but once the PS5 exclusivity period is up, it’ll almost certainly arrive on PC.