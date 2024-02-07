How Long Is the FF7 Rebirth Demo? Answered

Square Enix has released a demo for FF7 Rebirth ahead of the full launch, giving players a chance to explore a new environment. If you’re wondering how long it takes to beat the FF7 Rebirth demo, here’s what you need to know.

Recommended Videos

FF7 Rebirth Demo Length and Playtime

From our experience, it took around 70 to 80 minutes to beat the FF7 Rebirth demo. Titled Fall of a Hero in Nibelheim, the demo only includes the Nibelheim flashback sequence. You’ll get to explore the town and mako reactor with Cloud and Sephiroth.

The demo itself lets you check out Nibelheim and its immediate surroundings, including the mountain climb up to the reactor itself. That being said, the demo is very linear. Generally, there aren’t all that many opportunities for you to stray off the beaten path.

Your playtime may skew a little longer if you really take your time to explore everything and talk to every NPC. But for the most part, most players should take around 70 to 80 minutes to see the story through. Despite the relatively short playtime, though, there are a lot of story elements to unpack here.

If you just want more gameplay, not to worry. A second playable demo will be released on Feb. 21. This demo will offer a second playable section in the city of Junon. Not only that, this second demo should also give players a chance to check out a little bit of the open-world as well. We imagine it’ll take a little longer to explore everything that demo has to offer.

But for now, that’s everything you need to know about how long the FF7 Rebirth demo takes to beat. Be sure to search up The Escapist for more tips and information on the game, including details on what carries over to the full game.