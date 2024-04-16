Should You Pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey? Answered

As one rate-up banner leaves the game, another takes its place. Florabelle got added to AFK Journey in April 2024, replacing Vala as the second character featured on the rate-up banner. So if you’re wondering whether you should pull for Florabelle in AFK Journey, here’s what you need to know.

Is Florabelle Worth It in AFK Journey?

In my opinion, Florabelle is a good Warrior character in AFK Journey, but she is absolutely not a must-have. Her skills are nice, and if you’ve already got Cecia as a core part of your team, she can even serve as a good support for her if you can get her to Mythic+. That’s a very big if though, and requires you to spend a copious amount of Diamonds on pulling her, and I’m just not sure she’s worth it.

If you’re still lacking a good DPS character like Vala, Cecia, Eironn, or even Viperion, then yes, Florabelle is worth pulling for. But if your team is already solid enough, she’s an easy pass. Especially since she’s really only useful at Mythic+ when paired with Cecia, I can’t justify spending the Diamonds on her, and you’re better off just saving them for the next banner.

Florabelle Skills and Abilities

Florabelle’s kit in AFK Journey is all about summoning minions to help turn the tide in battle. She has access to Smashy, Spiny, and Swifty, all of whom can deal damage while also providing support. However, she only really truly shines once you bring her to Mythic+, which gives you access to Protective Blessing. Here’s what it does:

Grants a Natural Blessing to allied summons upon their entrance to the battlefield, providing them with a permanent shield capable of absorbing damage equal to 280% of Florabelle’s ATK. This skill can be activated once every 0.5s.

This is where her kit really starts to come together, in my opinion, as this makes her minions much more annoying and tanky, and actually on par with Carlisle and Cecia. She can be a decent Warrior character to have on your team in the early game as well, but again, unless you’re able to get her to Mythic+, you’ll have much better options outside of her once you hit the mid-game.

