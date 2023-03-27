In most Resident Evil games, you’re going to have to collect a lot of items in order to survive, whether it be ammo, herbs, or weapons to help you kill anything that gets in your way. But some of the most valuable items that you can collect in the Resident Evil 4 remake are actually keys. You wouldn’t think that something so small would be so important. Yet not only can they be a pivotal way to progress through the game, but they’re also a valuable source of peseta! That begs the question though: Should you sell your keys in the Resident Evil 4 remake?

You Should Not Sell Small Keys, but You Should Sell Used Plot Keys in Resident Evil 4 Remake

There are two types of keys in the Resident Evil 4 remake, small keys and plot-essential keys. The small keys are random keys that you can find strewn about the environment that can open optional treasure chests, while the plot-essential keys include keys like the Hunter’s Lodge Key, Insignia Key, and Old Wayshrine Key. There are also some keys that are used for specific puzzles, like the hexagon pieces or the Crystal Marble. However, those keys are for special puzzles and immediately leave your inventory when used, so they don’t function as a “key” in the traditional sense and cannot be sold.

If you find a small key, under no circumstances should you sell them in the Resident Evil 4 remake. You can only find a limited amount of them throughout the game, and the chests and drawers they open will give you items that are far, far more valuable than the amount of money you’ll get for selling one of these small keys. Thankfully, it’s unlikely that you’ll do so since they’re usually located in close proximity to their locked chests, but still, don’t fall for the trap of selling them!

As for plot-essential keys, you actually can’t sell them immediately. When you receive the key, it’s labeled as a key item, and if you were to go to the Merchant to try to sell items, the key wouldn’t pop up as an available item to sell. Once you’ve used that key and unlocked all of the doors, mandatory or optional, that require it, then it can be sold. That way, you don’t accidentally soft-lock your game or miss out on any worthwhile items or supplies. You’re not going to get much for that key, (The Hunter’s Lodge Key only sells for around 1,000 pesetas.) but every last bit of currency counts if you want to buy the next big weapon or upgrade for your favorite gun.

That’s everything you need to know about whether you should sell your keys in the Resident Evil 4 remake.