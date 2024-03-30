Should You Use Dice Rolls on Solo or Leaderboard Challenges in Monopoly GO

Using dice rolls effectively in Monopoly GO is a challenge greater than any ongoing event. With gameplay designed to get players to blow through rolls, picking the right time feels counter-intuitive. This is especially true of Solo and Leaderboard challenges.

Monopoly GO players are in a constant state of limbo when working through events. To get more dice rolls, players need to reach milestone rewards, but rolling too often leaves the roll bank empty. While being strategic about which events to participate in might mean missing out on a few challenges, it could also spell great success for players trying to work the system to their advantage.

The Benefits of Leaderboard Challenges in Monopoly GO

Leaderboard challenges can be intimidating to join in on while playing Monopoly GO. Pitted against others, players fight their way to the top by amassing points via Shutdowns and Heists. These challenges typically last 24 hours, and have a 30-level milestone reward tier. However, the short timeframe can make it difficult to grab every reward, especially when landing on the Railroad tiles doesn’t seem to be in the cards.

Despite this, there is a big reason to focus on Leadership challenges in Monopoly GO. First, players will want to try and focus some energy on these events when Treasure minigames are active. It is a great way to grind pickaxes with relatively little effort.

Additionally, these events offer rewards for all who put the energy in. While lower ranks on the leaderboard award cash, getting into the top 15 also awards Dice Rolls and Sticker Packs. This can help replenish any rolls that went into grinding the leadership board. However, if you don’t stay on it, you can be pushed back down at the last minute by another player and lose out on any sweet prizes that were previously set to end up in your account.

The Benefits of Solo Challenges in Monopoly GO

While the road to completing a solo challenge in Monopoly GO may feel daunting, this type of grind is entirely in the player’s grasp, eliminating the anxiety of other players stealing ranks. Solo events can last anywhere from one to four days depending on the ongoing events and minigames that are active.

The biggest perks of solo events are the longer timeframes to finish milestone levels and the larger milestone rewards. However, because there are more levels to hit, this also means using more dice rolls to reach them. The point requirements can also be extreme, and the tiles that players must land on change, with utility and four-corner requirements truly challenging players trying to make progress.

Which is Better For Grinding Rewards?

Leaderboard events may be better to focus on than Solo challenges in Monopoly GO. They are faster, but the tiles are consistent, and the point requirements are more reasonable due to the time restrictions.

To help ensure Monopoly GO players have all the dice rolls they need to hit their goals, check out our free dice rolls article that updates daily with the newest codes to redeem.

If you’re looking for more, check out our article covering all current and present Monopoly GO events, tournaments, games, and some FAQs. The game is available now on mobile.

