The Silent Hill 2 Remake Team Says Action-Packed Trailer Doesn’t Reflect Game’s Spirit

Back when Silent Hill: The Short Message launched, a combat trailer for the Silent Hill 2 remake was also revealed. Now, the game’s developer is saying the trailer “does not reflect the spirit of the game.”

Recommended Videos

For those unaware, here is the video in question:

Reception to the trailer has been mixed, to say the least. Certain fans, like myself, do not like the focus on combat, as that wasn’t one of the strong points of the original Silent Hill 2. It also doesn’t make sense James would hold a gun like a professional, seeing as he isn’t a cop like Leon Kennedy from the Resident Evil series.

The head of Bloober Team, the title’s developer, was not keen on the footage, either. Speaking to a Polish channel for an interview via VGC (the video has been taken down but was transcribed by Eurogamer Poland), President Piotr Babieno shared his thoughts on the trailer. He said, “We are not responsible for the marketing side,” referring to it being Konami’s decision to create the video.

Related: How Silent Hill: The Short Message Connects to Other Silent Hill Games

Piotr added: “It is not the spirit of either what it used to be or what we are creating now. We are trying to fully reflect this romantic vision about the game, which debuted 22 years ago. We think that when players see the real gameplay, the real game, they will judge it in a completely different way.”

It remains to be seen if Bloober Team will truly remain faithful to the revered original or if it is just doing damage control. Seeing as how it doesn’t handle the topic of mental health well, however, does not give me much hope.

The Silent Hill 2 remake is set to release sometime in 2024.