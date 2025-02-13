Forgot password
Slime Castle promo art
Image via Azur Interactive Games Limited
Slime Castle Codes (February 2025)

|

Published: Feb 13, 2025 06:45 am

Updated: February 13, 2025

Added a new code!

The traditional war between slime and knights continues to wage on. Perhaps you’re the chosen one who can save the little blobs from tyranny? Slime Castle is a cute idle tower relaxing game that will test your strategic skills by upgrading your blobs’ stats. They’ll do the rest.

Sounds simple enough, doesn’t it? Well, this little game can escalate into a frenzy faster than you think. To brace yourself for the impending chaos, make sure to redeem Slime Castle codes. They will grant you rewards such as Gems and Keys, which can be used to unlock better armor. If you’re interested in more freebies in a very similar title, check out the latest Capybara Go Codes.

All Slime Castle Codes List

Working Slime Castle Codes 

  • SLIME666: Use for x200 Gems and x10 Super Keys (New)

Expired Slime Castle Codes 

  • There are currently no expired Slime Castle codes.

How to Redeem Codes in Slime Castle

Follow our instructions below to redeem codes for Slime Castle (available on Google Play and the App Store):

How to redeem Slime Castle codes
Image by The Escapist
  1. Launch Slime Castle on your device.
  2. Complete the tutorial if you’re playing the game for the first time.
  3. Tap the cogwheel button in the top-right corner of the screen.
  4. Select the Redeem Code option from the drop-down menu.
  5. Enter a code into the text box.
  6. Hit the Confirm button to claim your rewards.

How to Get More Slime Castle Codes

While all the upcoming Slime Castle codes will be released on social media, there’s an easier way of getting them. Bookmarking this page will give you access to all the active rewards as long as you check in occasionally. And, if you still want to take the socials route, you can start by checking out the Slime Castle — Idle TD Discord.

Why Are My Slime Castle Codes Not Working?

If a Slime Castle code isn’t working, going back to double-check your spelling might help. Any kind of typo will render a code unusable, so stay vigilant while entering it into the text box. Another possibility is that the reward is no longer active. Some freebies are only available for a limited time, so make sure to claim them as soon as possible.

What Is Slime Castle?

Slime Castle is an idle mobile tower defense game set in medieval fantasy lands. You’re in the role of a blob trying to protect your kingdom from the hordes of enemies. To win, you’ll need to level up your stats, acquire legendary armor, and unlock new skills. You can pick to control your slime manually or choose the auto-battle feature and watch it squash enemies from the sidelines.

To get more freebies in other similar mobile titles, check out our Doodle Magic Wizard vs Slime Codes and Cookie Run Witch’s Castle Codes articles!

Maja Kovačević is a Codes Team Writer who enjoys the challenge of a hunt for the latest Roblox codes. She fell in love with gaming at the tail end of the nineties after a journey through the original Prince of Persia and has kept that passion ever since. When not busy with experimental arts and crafts, you can often find her pursuing new intriguing indie games or indulging her love for sports by playing a round of FIFA.