Sonic & Friends Gets Potentially Game-Related Trademark

Unless a meteor brings screaming sweet relief to the earth, it will always be true that there is more Sonic the Hedgehog coming. What form it will take each time is the mystery. This time, Sonic Stadium has noticed that Sega filed for a trademark in Japan back on June 23 for “Sonic & Friends,” which context clues suggest may be related to a video game. Trusting Google Translate, ROM cartridges and optical disks are referenced in the filing, and the Sonic & Friends trademark applies to broad categories like Machinery, Toys, and Clothes. Sonic Frontiers reportedly received these same types of classifications, lending some credence to Sonic & Friends referring to a game.

But hey, it might not, and maybe you’ll never hear this name again regardless. Or it could wind up being a mobile game. That’s the magic and mystery of trademarks. What we do know for sure is that there is a brand new, four-player co-op game headed to all platforms called Sonic Superstars, and it looks terrific. In fact, with that premise, you would think that would be the thing named “Sonic & Friends.” Nonetheless, Sonic Superstars is launching this fall, alongside Super Mario Bros. Wonder on Nintendo Switch. It’s two new 2D Mario and Sonic games releasing in the same year. The ’90s are back, baby. The ’90s are back.

Also, don’t forget that Sonic Origins Plus is out, delivering Amy Rose and a bunch of Game Gear games to a classic collection of Sonic games.