The Sonic Frontiers Sights, Sounds, and Speed update will add new challenge modes, Photo Mode, and a Jukebox when it dashes onto PC via Steam, Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X | S this Wednesday, March 22. It’s a solid start to Sega’s post-launch plans and the first of three free content drops players can expect to launch this year.

The new challenge modes are perhaps the most enticing for players returning to Sonic’s open-world adventure. Specifically, the Sonic Frontiers Sights, Sounds, and Speed update adds Cyber Space Challenge and Battle Rush for those who have completed the main story. The former is a time-attack mode that lines up multiple Cyber Space levels in a row as players do their best to speedrun each stage. The latter is a timed-battle mode focusing on combat against enemies like the Guardians and Titans. You can see a few images showing what the menus for these modes look like below.

Photo Mode is another long-awaited feature making its way to Sonic Frontiers this Wednesday, and Sega has one more surprise, too: the Jukebox. With the Sights, Sounds, and Speed update, players can use the Jukebox feature to jam to the game’s better-than-it-has-any-right-to-be soundtrack when gliding through the Starfall Islands. Players begin with instant access to 13 songs and can collect the remaining 40 by gathering Sound Memories scattered around each island. If you’re a Sonic fan, the Jukebox feature might be the update’s best addition. You can take another sneak peek at these features in the images below.

The remaining two Sonic Frontiers updates will add more features, challenges, and even playable characters later this year. Plus, starting March 22 at 5 p.m. PDT / 8 p.m. EDT, PlayStation Plus Premium members can try out a free Sonic Frontiers trial. It’s a great opportunity to get a taste of a game that clearly has much more in store for fans in 2023.